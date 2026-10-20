After actor Saif Ali Khan, ex-wife Amrita Singh and daughter Sara lease out commercial property in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently leased two commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri East area for a monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh under a five-year agreement. The deal includes a security deposit of Rs 2.36 crore and is expected to generate over RS 14 crore in rental income over the lease period, registration documents show.

As Mumbai's commercial real estate market recorded a busy year in office leasing, Cushman & Wakefield's latest Mumbai MarketBeat report puts gross leasing at 14.6 million sq ft for the first nine months of 2026.

Saif's transaction involves two offices at Kanakia Wall Street on Andheri-Kurla Road in Chakala, Andheri East. Durva Fintech Private Limited has taken the units, which together cover 5,692 sq ft of carpet area, at an initial monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh.

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Meanwhile, his ex wife Amrita Singh and daughter Sara Ali Khan, have also leased out an office space for five years in Andheri West, which will fetch them a total of Rs 3.76 crore in rent. Artificial intelligence studio Upsurge Labs LLP is the tenant, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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Sara and Amrita's office space in Signature building on Veera Desai Road measures 2,545 sq ft in carpet area and comes with three car parking spaces. Upsurge Labs partner Sowmay Jain represented the firm in the agreement, which was registered in late September.

Monthly rent starts at Rs 5,85,350, equivalent to Rs 230 per sq ft of carpet area. The security deposit was fixed at Rs 35,12,100, or six months of the initial rent. The contract provides for a 5% increase in rent each year.

Although the 60-month term began on October 1, rental payments will start on December 1, 2026. October and November have been set aside as a rent-free period for the company to carry fit-out work.

Amrita and Sara have been buying commercial space in Signature for several years now, reports suggest. In October 2024, they purchased two ninth-floor offices for a combined Rs 22.26 crore.

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While Suburban business districts like BKC and Andheri East have featured prominently for activity in Cushman & Wakefield's report. Andheri-Kurla Road, Thane-Belapur Road and Thane were the leading Grade A office markets during the quarter. Professional services firms and banking, financial services and insurance companies led demand, according to the consultancy.

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