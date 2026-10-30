Who Was RK Sinha? Senior BJP Leader And Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Passes Away

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha passed away at his residence in Noida on Friday, NDTV reported. Dr Sinha, who was the founder and chairman of the SIS Group and a founding member of the BJP, breathed his last at his Noida residence.

His demise has triggered an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, business associates and well-wishers across the country. A prominent figure in both public life and the corporate sector, Dr Sinha served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and was widely recognised for building SIS into one of India's leading security services companies.

According to family members, his mortal remains will be brought from Delhi to Patna for final respects. They will be kept at Annapurna Bhawan in Patliputra, Patna, to allow party workers, supporters and the public to pay their tributes.

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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief in a post and wrote, "The news of the demise of the esteemed Shri R. K. Sinha Ji, a senior leader of the Jan Sangh and BJP and former Rajya Sabha MP, is extremely heartbreaking. His contributions to journalism, social service, and organizational work will forever remain memorable. His passing is an irreparable loss to the political and social spheres. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. Om Shanti!"

Janata Dal (United) called Sinha's passing 'extremely sorrowful and heart-wrenching'. "The news of the demise of BJP's senior leader, founder of SIS, and former MP Shri R. K. Sinha Ji is extremely sorrowful and heart-wrenching. His passing is an irreparable loss to the political and social spheres. From the JD(U) family, heartfelt tributes and humble obeisance to him."

In a post Bihar BJP offered condolences saying, "The sudden demise of Dr. R. K. Sinha ji, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Rajya Sabha MP, is an irreparable loss to the BJP family. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. Om Shanti!"

Ravindra Kishore Sinha, founder of SIS Group and a former journalist-turned-politician, is widely regarded as a pioneer of India's private security industry. Sinha launched Security & Intelligence Services (India) Ltd. in 1974 from a small rented office in eastern India with just two employees, driven by a desire to create employment opportunities for retired ex-servicemen after the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Under his leadership, SIS evolved into one of the Asia-Pacific region's leading security services firms, serving thousands of corporate clients. A Political Science and Law graduate, Sinha began his career as a crime and political journalist and earned acclaim as a war correspondent. He also authored Jan Andolan, a noted work on the Jayaprakash Narayan-led student movement.

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