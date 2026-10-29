Coal India Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 10.25 Per Share For FY27 | Check Record Date

Coal India has declared second interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per share for financial year 2026-27, along with July to September quarter earnings on Thursday, October 29.

The state-owned company's board has fixed Wednesday, November 4, 2026 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout.The payment of interim dividend will be made on or before November 27, 2026.

In Q2FY27, Coal India's consolidated net profit jumped 53% year-on-year for the September quarter, however the earnings missed analyst estimates. the company's net profit rose to Rs 6,516 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 4,259 crore in the corresponding period last year, missing the estimate of Rs 6,965 crore.

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Revenue from operations rose 20.9% to Rs 44,179 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 36,553 crore in the same quarter previous year, beating the estimated Rs 42,903 crore. In terms operating performance, Coal India missed expectations. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced 28.9% Rs 8,499 crore in the quarter under review from Ra 6,593 crore in the same quarter previous year. However, EBITDA missed the estimate of Rs 9,724 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 19.2% in the September quarter from 18% a year earlier, highlighting an improvement in operating profitability. Even as margin expanded year-on-year, it fell short of the estimated 22.7%.

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