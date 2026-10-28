HUL Dividend: Rs 19 Per Share Interim Dividend Approved, Check Record Date

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) has declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for FY27, equivalent to 1,900% of the share's face value of Rs 1. The company announced the payout after its board meeting on October 28.

HUL has fixed November 12, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The payment will be made on November 25, 2026.

According to the exchange filing, the company's board approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

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HUL September Quarter Results

Hindustan Unilever reported September quarter revenue, profit, and Ebitda above Street estimates, although its Ebitda margin fell short of expectations.

The consumer goods major reported net profit of Rs 2,790 crore, marginally ahead of the Street estimate of Rs 2,784 crore. Revenue stood at Rs 18,226 crore, exceeding the estimated Rs 17,582 crore.

Ebitda came in at Rs 4,089 crore, higher than the consensus estimate of Rs 4,018 crore. However, the Ebitda margin was 22.4%, below the Street expectation of 23.1%.

The results reflect a beat on revenue, profit, and operating profit, while profitability margins remained below market expectations.

HUL Share Price Performance

The stock came under pressure, declining around 0.9% in trade. At around 10:06 a.m. on Oct. 28, the stock is trading at Rs 1,802.4 apiece on the NSE.

However, the stock has been under pressure over a prolonged period. In 2026 alone, the stock has declined more than 22.4%.

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