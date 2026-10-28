Ramayana Early Reviews: Yash Impresses As Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Earn Praise; Does The Epic Live Up To The Hype?

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has taken the social media by storm following its star-studded Los Angeles premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday.

Photos and videos featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi quickly went viral, with fans sharing their reactions to the event and the film's grand scale.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the premiere as a proud moment for Indian cinema, highlighting the international audience gathered to watch the English version of the film.

Early Reactions

With early reactions pouring in, social media users are sharing their views on the film's grand scale, visual effects, performances and music, with opinions ranging from enthusiastic praise to criticism. Here's what viewers are saying about the much-anticipated epic ahead of its theatrical release.

Venky Reviews called Ramayana an ambitious, visually grand film, praising Yash's portrayal of Ravana and the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. However, he criticised the uneven narration, lengthy action sequences and music, saying the film falls short of expectations despite its impressive scale.

Early reactions to Ramayana praise its stunning visuals, grand scale and faithfulness to the epic, with Yash as Ravana emerging as a major highlight. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi also receive appreciation, alongside praise for supporting performances.

One viewer acknowledged that the VFX could have been better but urged audiences to look beyond the flaws, describing it as a potentially divine cinematic experience.

However, some viewers feel the background score and storytelling could be stronger, with hopes that the longer Hindi version will address these gaps. Overall, the film is being described as an ambitious spectacle, though some feel it could have delivered more emotional depth.

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About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The two-part film adapts the ancient Indian epic traditionally attributed to sage Valmiki.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the project reportedly has a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, including IMAX screenings.

Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions is managing distribution in the Hindi-speaking market. The second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' Makes Global Debut At LA's Academy Museum Ahead Of Theatrical Release

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