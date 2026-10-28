Ramayana Early Reviews: Yash Impresses As Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Earn Praise; Does The Epic Live Up To The Hype?

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has taken the social media by storm following its star-studded Los Angeles premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday.
Photos and videos featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi quickly went viral, with fans sharing their reactions to the event and the film's grand scale.
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Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the premiere as a proud moment for Indian cinema, highlighting the international audience gathered to watch the English version of the film.
THE WORLD WILL WAKE UP TO 'RAMAYANA' *TONIGHT*... #NamitMalhotra's #Ramayana takes centre stage in #LosAngeles tonight, as #Hollywood's biggest influencers, media, fans, and cinephiles gather to experience the #English version of #Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. One man's audacious dream is taking #India's greatest epic to the world... Indeed, a proud moment for #Indian cinema!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2026
Early Reactions
With early reactions pouring in, social media users are sharing their views on the film's grand scale, visual effects, performances and music, with opinions ranging from enthusiastic praise to criticism. Here's what viewers are saying about the much-anticipated epic ahead of its theatrical release.
Venky Reviews called Ramayana an ambitious, visually grand film, praising Yash's portrayal of Ravana and the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. However, he criticised the uneven narration, lengthy action sequences and music, saying the film falls short of expectations despite its impressive scale.
So Ramayana is good !— Rajkumar Sekar (@I_Raj13) October 28, 2026
#Ramayana Initial Impressions: A hugely ambitious film mounted on a grand scale, and the effort behind it is clearly visible. The team largely stays true to the Ramayana, but the film leans more on spectacle and action than drama and emotion, leaving parts of the narration feeling flat and even serial like at times. The second half also drags in places because of where Part 1 chooses to end, with limited material stretched out through lengthy action blocks that don't create much impact Yash as Ravana is the biggest highlight and is superb, especially in his introduction portions. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are solid as Ram and Sita, though the divine aura and emotional weight don't always fully translate on screen. The visuals are stunning in parts and the money spent is clearly visible, but some scenes still have a noticeable studio/green screen feel with a few cartoonish asuras. The biggest negative, hands down, is the music. For a story like Ramayana, the score has to carry much of the divinity and emotion, but the Indian-Hollywood blend largely backfires and ends up feeling like neither apart from a few scenes. The ambition and scale deserve a lot of applause. Definitely watchable and better than a few recent adaptations, but it falls short of the massive expectations and ultimately feels like a mixed bag with so much more potential. Full review with rating later in my usual style (review embargo)— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 28, 2026
Early reactions to Ramayana praise its stunning visuals, grand scale and faithfulness to the epic, with Yash as Ravana emerging as a major highlight. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi also receive appreciation, alongside praise for supporting performances.
One viewer acknowledged that the VFX could have been better but urged audiences to look beyond the flaws, describing it as a potentially divine cinematic experience.
However, some viewers feel the background score and storytelling could be stronger, with hopes that the longer Hindi version will address these gaps. Overall, the film is being described as an ambitious spectacle, though some feel it could have delivered more emotional depth.
I hope the Hindi version, which is 30 minutes longer fills those gaps🤞 #Ramayana— 🔸AV✴️ (@FuriousNovaAV) October 28, 2026
THIS IS SO CRAZY AND PROUD MOMENT FOR US🙏🏻🔥 #RanbirKapoor #Ramayana https://t.co/BfpvCFVsZT— 𝙍𝙆𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙧 (@iAnimalRK) October 28, 2026
Except for the background score, there are no major negatives in this review. A visually stunning, grand epic mounted on a huge scale. Must watch! 🔥 #Ramayana #YashBOSS— HaRSHith ViRaT🕊️ (@HarshithViratt) October 28, 2026
review from los Angeles 🤞🏻 .... truly inspiring 🙏🏻😌 Jay shree raam ✨❤️ #Ramayana https://t.co/sEhvPJhqL0— Bibhudatta Nayak (@Bibhudatta43706) October 28, 2026
Initial reviews of #Ramayana from the screening are gradually coming out, and #Yash as Ravana is emerging as the biggest highlight! He is reportedly superb, especially in his introduction scene & the action set piece https://t.co/eQmBN2jAEi— Films Discourse (@FilmsDiscourse) October 28, 2026
@adinathkothare as Bharat in #Ramayana is truly impressive! His powerful screen presence, graceful expressions, and dignified portrayal bring the character to life beautifully. that deserves appreciation! ❤️ #Ramayana— Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) October 28, 2026
@arungovil12 As Dashrath brings grace, dignity, and royal authority to the role of King Dashrath in Ramayana. His expressions and powerful portrayal make the character truly unforgettable. A phenomenal performance that deserves appreciation! 🙏✨ #Ramayana #ArunGovil— Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) October 28, 2026
Highly Positive reviews 💥💥 #Ramayana Huge Blockbuster loading— M Gowda (@Mithangowd) October 28, 2026
#Ramayana Early Impressions 👀 A grand spectacle with stunning visuals, but the storytelling and music reportedly fall short of expectations. Yash as Ravana stands out, while Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi deliver solid performances. Massive ambition, breathtaking scale, but a mixed bag overall Full review and rating coming after the embargo lifts #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor #Yash— ft.uea_v (@ftnewsdaily) October 28, 2026
@Sai_Pallavi92 as Sita in Ramayana is pure divine grace! Her expressions, innocence, dignity, and powerful screen presence make her the perfect choice for Maa Sita. She doesn't just play the character; she makes you feel the divinity of Sita. 🌸🙏 #SaiPallavi #Ramayana— Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) October 28, 2026
Yash as Ravana is the biggest highlight Yash AURA on Peak 🥶🥵🔥🔥 Historic BLOCKBUSTER Loading💥💥 #Ramayana #Yash #YashBoss https://t.co/OuFhD5Jt4M— Vinod (@Rocky8O55) October 28, 2026
Ramayana stunning visuals and grand scales Tram stays true to source material >3 star loading 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻— VISHU🏹 (@vishi__allan) October 28, 2026
The VFX could have been a little better, but nitpicking its flaws would be foolish. Forget the negativity and go watch #Ramayana . If you don't like it, I'm ready to take all the criticism and abuse. just give it a chance.promise you, you'll walk away with a divine experience🚩— Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) October 28, 2026
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About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The two-part film adapts the ancient Indian epic traditionally attributed to sage Valmiki.
Produced by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the project reportedly has a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, including IMAX screenings.
Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions is managing distribution in the Hindi-speaking market. The second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.
ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' Makes Global Debut At LA's Academy Museum Ahead Of Theatrical Release
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