Haldi Or Rajyabhishek? Ramayana Song Mangal Rang Sparks Internet Debate After Qawwali Row

Ramayana makers released a new song Mangal Rang, on Sunday. The song is sung by Arjit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by AR Rahman. the song depicts the sacred union of Lord Ram and Mata Sita.

A scene from the song caused a viral discussion on social media, viewers seems to get confused on whether the scene depicts the "haldi ceremony" of Lord Ram or his own "coronation", viewers got devided into two sides of assumption.

The scene is setup as women are applying haldi to Lord Ram, while Mata Sita stand beside him, this caused confusion between viewers as many stand by questioning, why Mata Sita is present in the scene according to them the scene is considered to be Lord Ram's haldi ceremony whereas other side of viewer argued that the scene is instead his coronation ceremony.

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A user on X wrote about the scene, "This is the Ramayana trailer, where Sita Ji watches Ram Ji haldi ceremony. Since when do brides watch the groom haldi ceremony? Isn't this disrespectful to Hindu tradition?"

Another user, wrote his confusion, "Wait, why is Mata Sita attending Ram's Haldi ceremony when she's supposed to be his bride? Did the Ramayana team overlook this detail or am I missing something?"

A third user wrote while pointing out at how Indian costums are followed, "Since when did the bride sit and watch the groom's Haldi ceremony in traditional Hindu weddings? The groom has his Haldi at his home, and the bride has hers at her own home in many Indian traditions."

Not all viewers assumed the scene as haldi ceremony some said it could be Lord Ram's cornonation.

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One user wrote, "This is for Ram Ji's Rajyabhishek Ceremony. I'm sure some dumb people will think why is Sita maa watching his haldi ceremony."

A user said it might be a scene from Mithila. The user wrote, "Sita Ram ji got married in Mithila. Only the royal men from Ayodhya went there after receiving the swayamvar news. So if it is a marriage scene, they may both be in Mithila. Or maybe this is not a haldi ceremony at all."

The film Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta in key roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is supposed to be released on November 5

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