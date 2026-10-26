Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on October 26      

Gold Price Today in India

Rising crude oil prices in the international market, which is fuelling the expectations of US Fed raising interest rate in its upcoming Fed meeting as inflation is surging dragging the yellow metal and other precious metals down continuously.

On Oct. 23, gold prices slipped further to Rs 1,42,024 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange, losing around 0.9% during the session.

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Silver also declined sharply and settled at Rs 1,95,719 on Friday, losing around 2% during that session.

Today, on Monday, Oct. 26, around 5:40 a.m., 24K gold prices stood at Rs 1,42,510 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,96,600 per kg.

Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,30,634 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,81,855 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

In the international market, Comex gold prices were down around 0.12% to $4,002.9 per ounce. However, Comex silver was trading at $54.035 per ounce, marginally down around 0.16% in the early trading session on Oct. 26 around 00:25 GMT.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,42,250 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,42,010 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,42,670 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,42,070 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,42,370 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,42,480 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,30,396; Delhi at Rs 1,30,176; Chennai at Rs 1,30,781; Kolkata at Rs 1,30,231; Bengaluru at Rs 1,30,506; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,30,607 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,96,240 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,95,900 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,96,810 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,95,980 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,96,400 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,96,550 per kg

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