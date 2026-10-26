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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on October 26      

Gold prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad varied on Oct. 26, with 24K gold ranging from Rs 1,42,010 to Rs 1,42,670 per 10 grams. Silver prices in these cities ranged from Rs 1,95,900 to Rs 1,96,810 per kg.

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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on October 26      
(Photo source: Unsplash)

Gold Price Today in India

Rising crude oil prices in the international market, which is fuelling the expectations of US Fed raising interest rate in its upcoming Fed meeting as inflation is surging dragging the yellow metal and other precious metals down continuously.

On Oct. 23, gold prices slipped further to Rs 1,42,024 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange, losing around 0.9% during the session.   

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Silver also declined sharply and settled at Rs 1,95,719 on Friday, losing around 2% during that session.

Today, on Monday, Oct. 26, around 5:40 a.m., 24K gold prices stood at Rs 1,42,510 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,96,600 per kg.

Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,30,634 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,81,855 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

In the international market, Comex gold prices were down around 0.12% to $4,002.9 per ounce. However, Comex silver was trading at $54.035 per ounce, marginally down around 0.16% in the early trading session on Oct. 26 around 00:25 GMT.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Dip But Many Gold ETF FoFs Temporarily Halt Fresh Inflows: What Are Your Options?

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,42,250 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,42,010 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,42,670 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,42,070 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,42,370 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,42,480 per 10gm 

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,30,396; Delhi at Rs 1,30,176; Chennai at Rs 1,30,781; Kolkata at Rs 1,30,231; Bengaluru at Rs 1,30,506; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,30,607 per 10gm. 

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,96,240 per kg
Delhi: Rs 1,95,900 per kg
Chennai: Rs 1,96,810 per kg
Kolkata: Rs1,95,980 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 1,96,400 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 1,96,550 per kg 

Also Read: Why Shriram Finance Wants To Double Down On Gold Loans Despite Repayment Red Flags

           

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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