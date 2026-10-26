Cyclone Arnab Live Tracker: Landfall Date And Which States Will Be Affected? All You Need To Know

Cyclone Arnab is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The storm is expected to make landfall with maximum sustained winds of 115–125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph.

The weather department has issued a red message cyclone warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts as the system strengthens over the Bay of Bengal.

Where Is Cyclone Arnab Now?

According to the IMD's bulletin, Arnab lay centred over the eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am IST on October 26, near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E. It was about 610 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha, 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada. The system was also located 830 km east of Machilipatnam and 910 km east of Bapatla.

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The deep depression moved nearly westwards at 15 kmph during the preceding six hours before intensifying into a cyclonic storm. Arnab is pronounced "Ornab."

Cyclonic Storm Arnab Live Tracker

Here is the live tracker map from windy.com, which shows the movement and route of Cyclone Arnab over the next few days.

If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking of Cyclone Arnab here on Windy.

When Will It Make Landfall?

The cyclone is very likely to move west-northwestwards and strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight on October 26. It is forecast to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27. Thereafter, it is expected to turn northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, with landfall forecast for the following forenoon.

Which States And Regions Will Be Affected?

Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha are covered by the cyclone warning. Yanam is also within the forecast coastal crossing area. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, on October 27 and 28. Heavy rainfall is also forecast in parts of these regions on October 29.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

What Have Authorities Advised?

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the next three days were extremely crucial and urged people to remain alert and strictly follow safety precautions. Jain cautioned people against lowering their guard as the cyclone continued to develop over the Bay of Bengal.

He advised residents, particularly those in coastal areas, to comply with official advisories and take necessary precautions.

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