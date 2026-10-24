Ramayana 2 Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Starrer Pushed To Diwali 2028? What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's highly-anticipated film, Ramayana, is only a few weeks away from its grand theatrical release. The movie, which also stars Sai Pallavi, is the first instalment of the Nitesh Tiwari's directorial epic and is set to release on Diwali, November 5.

While fans eagerly await the first instalment of the two-part mythological saga, reports suggest that its sequel may take longer to reach theatres.

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Initially scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release, Ramayana 2 has been pushed to Diwali 2028. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers reportedly need additional time to complete the shooting and post-production work, particularly for the large-scale action sequences between Ravana and Lord Rama that will form a crucial part of the second instalment.

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"Ramayana is an emotion for Namit Malhotra, and he is leaving no stone unturned to present the Indian audience with a cinema-watching experience like never before," Bollywood Hungama reported citing a source.

“As everyone knows, the real scale of Ramayana is in the second part, where the “Yudh” actually unfolds,” it added.

Why Has Rama yana 2 Been Delayed?

Producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari are reportedly determined to deliver a cinematic spectacle with Ramayana. The scale of the second instalment, which will feature the epic battle between Lord Rama and Ravana, has led to an extended production timeline.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Malhotra considers Ramayana an emotion and wants to offer audiences an unprecedented cinematic experience. The source further explained that the second instalment requires additional shooting time, as the real scale of the epic will unfold in the second part in the battle sequences.

The report also stated that the action design has taken longer than anticipated. The makers reportedly want to create original action sequences that can leave a mark on global audiences, with Malhotra unwilling to compromise on his vision because of financial considerations.

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According to the report, the producer is confident about taking the Indian story to a global audience and has decided to further elevate the scale of Ramayana 2.

“Namit is confident to leave a global mark with Ramayana and hence, he has already decided to up the scale of Ramayana 2. He is not letting the monies come in between his vision of taking Indian story at a global level. The cost of production of Rs 3,000 crore will be visible on every frame of Ramayana franchise,” the source adds.

The makers are yet to officially confirm the reported delay. Reports suggest that the revised release date could be announced in the post-credit scene of Ramayana: Part 1.

What We Know About Ramayana Part 1?

Ramayana: Part 1 is set to hit the theatres worldwide on November 5. The mythological saga is said to be a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Shot using IMAX cameras, the Nitesh Tiwari-directorial has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The film features a powerhouse cast of talented actors to deliver the biggest cinematic treat of the year. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ravie Dubey portrays Laxman, while Yash takes on the role of Ravan.

Sunny Deol, on the other hand, plays Hanuman. Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, with Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the music and score of the film has been made by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

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