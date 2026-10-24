"Ban Gayi Reels, Ban Gaye Tweets?" Diljit Dosanjh Takes Dig At Viral Reels After Police Nod To Delhi Concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Delhi on Oct. 30 as part of his Aura India Tour. While reports of the concert not getting clearance from Delhi Police surfaced online, the gig will take place as planned after the police granted permission following discussions with event organiser BookMyShow Live.

Soon after the development, Diljit took to his social media and humorously reacted to the chatter around the entire buzz in his signature playful style.

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In the Instagram video, Diljit appeared to take a playful dig at the ongoing speculation, viral reels, tweets and television debates surrounding his Delhi concert. He urged fans to put the speculation and online debates aside and meet him at the show on October 30.

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“What a good day today! What a good vibe coming!” began Diljit in his quintessential humorous tone.

The singer added, “Main ye bol raha tha ki ban gayi reels, ban gaye tweets, ho gayi aapki newsroom ki debates. Ab milte hain 30 tareekh ko Delhi mein. (I was saying that reels have been made, tweets have been posted, and newsroom debates have already begun. Now, see you in Delhi on the 30th.)”

He also called out the tendency of people to jump into debates without getting the full picture.

He said, “Pehle news pata kar liya karo, kacha dhuan maare jaa rahe ho. Kacha dhuan maarne se achha hai pehle baat pata kar liya karein Aivai debate par debate kare jaa rahe hain, tweet par tweet kare jaa rahe hain. [Find out the facts first before jumping to conclusions. You're making a lot of noise without knowing the full story. It's better to get your facts straight before. They keep having one debate after another and posting tweet after tweet]."

“Bahut badhiya din hai, toh socha live aa jaayein. Baat bhi karni thi bahut saari. Reels ho rahi thi, tweets ho rahe the, newsroom ki debates chal rahi thi (It's such a lovely day, so I thought I'd come live. There was a lot I wanted to talk about, too. Reels were being made, tweets were being posted, and newsroom debates were underway),” he concluded.

The Delhi Police initially denied permission for the concert, which was planned to take place on October 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The decision was made in response to specific threat-related inputs, security concerns and law and order arrangements during the festive season.

The permission was also reportedly denied amid heightened security following hoax bomb threat emails sent to several schools in the capital on Oct. 15.

Event organiser BookMyShow Live later confirmed that the permission had been reconsidered and granted.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour

As the Delhi concert is now cleared to go ahead, Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring his electrifying energy to seven India cities.

The tour schedule includes stops at Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

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After kicking off in Delhi-NCR on Oct. 30, Diljit will move to Indore on Nov. 15, Ahmedabad on Nov. 21, Mumbai on Nov. 27, Bengaluru on Nov. 29 and Lucknow on Dec. 5. A concert in Chandigarh has also been announced, but BookMyShow is yet to share the date and venue details for the show.

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