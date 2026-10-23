Q2 Results Today LIVE: Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power, BPCL, SBI Card Among 75 Firms To Declare Earnings
Q2 Results Today LIVE: A total of 75 companies will declare their Q2 results today, including Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power, BPCL, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Funds Management, IndusInd Bank and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.
Q2 Results Today LIVE: The Indian stock market investors will watch out for a slew of corporate earnings to be announced today, October 23.
A total of 75 companies will declare their Q2 results today. These include key firms like Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Funds Management, IndusInd Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Bank of India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coforge, Oracle Financial Services Software, DCB Bank, Shriram Finance, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, UTI Asset Management Company, Westlife Foodworld and Jana Small Finance Bank.
Additionally, Atul Ltd, CRISIL, CSB Bank, Cubex Tubings, Geojit Financial Services, GNA Axles, Godrej Properties, Hypersoft Technologies, JK Tyre & Industries, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Mahindra Logistics, Mastek, NESCO, Newgen Software Technologies, Ramco Systems, Runwal Enterprises, Shakti Pumps, Shree Digvijay Cement, Shree Cement, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation, Supreme Petrochem, Steel Strips Wheels, and Starlit Power Systems, will also announce their Q2 results today.
Stay tuned to this segment for latest updates on Q2FY27 earnings.
Q2 Results Today LIVE: CSB Bank, Mastek, Newgen, Other To Also Announce Earnings
Atul Ltd, CRISIL, CSB Bank, Cubex Tubings, Geojit Financial Services, GNA Axles, Godrej Properties, Hypersoft Technologies, JK Tyre & Industries, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Mahindra Logistics, Mastek, NESCO, Newgen Software Technologies, Ramco Systems, Runwal Enterprises, Shakti Pumps, Shree Digvijay Cement, Shree Cement, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation, Supreme Petrochem, Steel Strips Wheels, and Starlit Power Systems, will also announce their Q2 results today.
Q2 Results Today LIVE: What To Watch Out For In IndusInd Bank Q2 Results?
- Loan growth to be supported by strong disbursements in retail, VF, MFI and SME.
- Deposit growth to be strong aided by FCNR(B); CASA ratio may moderate.
- Cost control and operating efficiency expected to limit opex growth.
- Fee income growth to remain healthy. Treasury Income may see some pressure.
- NIMs to face pressure due to FCNR(B)- liquidity surplus; drag could be temporary
- Asset quality to slight improvement; lower slippages and credit costs to be under control
- FCNR(B) deployment
- Margin Recovery Trajectory
- Stress Situation in MFI segment
Key Monitorables:
Q2 Results Today LIVE: IndusInd Bank Expected To Post Net Profit Of Rs 951 Crore In Q2
IndusInd Bank Q2FY27 Preview
- PAT estimated at Rs 951 crore vs Loss of Rs 444.79 crore
- Net Interest Income seen up 2.86% at Rs 4,536 crore vs Rs 4,410 crore YoY
- NIM expected to fall 9 bps to 3.48% from 3.57% QoQ
- PPOP estimated rising 24.36% to Rs 2,522 crore from Rs 2,028 crore YoY
- NNPA seen at 0.88% vs 0.95 %, down 7 bps QoQ
Q2 Results Today LIVE: Key Things To Watch Out For In Infosys Q2 Results
- Brokerages expect Infosys CC revenue to be between 1.2% to 1.7% QoQ (vs 1% in Q1)
- CC growth including 0.5% inorganic and 0.5% boost from absence of provision
- Guidance cut on the cards, JPM expects guidance cut to -0.5% to 0.5% ( vs 1.5%-3.0% currently)
- AI revenue update, Q1FY27 it was at $417mn (8.2% of quarter revenue)
- Large Deal TCV expected between $2.5-3 bn (Vs $3.6bn in Q1)
- Commentary on BFSI, AI deflation & European market
Q2 Results Today LIVE: What To Expect From Infosys Q2 Results?
Infosys Q2 Results Preview (QoQ):
- Net profit expected to rise 1.8% at Rs 7,905 crore vs Rs 7,769 crore
- Revenue expected to rise 1.9% at Rs 49,135 crore vs Rs 48,211 crore
- EBIT expected to rise 2.4% at Rs 10,408 crore vs Rs 10,163 crore
- EBIT margin expected at 21.18% vs 21.08%, up 10 bps
(Source: Bloomberg)
Q2 Results Today LIVE: Coforge, OFSS, Shriram Finance To Also Announce Earnings
CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coforge, Oracle Financial Services Software, DCB Bank, Shriram Finance, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, UTI Asset Management Company, Westlife Foodworld and Jana Small Finance Bank.
Q2 Results Today LIVE: A Total Of 75 Companies To Declare Earnings
A total of 75 companies will declare their Q2 results today. These include key firms like Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Funds Management, IndusInd Bank, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Bank of India, among others.
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