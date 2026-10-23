Q2 Results Today LIVE: Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power, BPCL, SBI Card Among 75 Firms To Declare Earnings

Q2 Results Today LIVE: The Indian stock market investors will watch out for a slew of corporate earnings to be announced today, October 23.

A total of 75 companies will declare their Q2 results today. These include key firms like Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Funds Management, IndusInd Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Bank of India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coforge, Oracle Financial Services Software, DCB Bank, Shriram Finance, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, UTI Asset Management Company, Westlife Foodworld and Jana Small Finance Bank.

Additionally, Atul Ltd, CRISIL, CSB Bank, Cubex Tubings, Geojit Financial Services, GNA Axles, Godrej Properties, Hypersoft Technologies, JK Tyre & Industries, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Mahindra Logistics, Mastek, NESCO, Newgen Software Technologies, Ramco Systems, Runwal Enterprises, Shakti Pumps, Shree Digvijay Cement, Shree Cement, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation, Supreme Petrochem, Steel Strips Wheels, and Starlit Power Systems, will also announce their Q2 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for latest updates on Q2FY27 earnings.