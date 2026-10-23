'Character, Purpose Of Tata Sons At Stake': Six Parsi Bodies Write To PM Modi On Tata Legal Battle

Six Parsi organisations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing solidarity with Tata Trusts and the Tata family amid ongoing tensions involving Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. In the letter dated October 7, which has been reviewed by NDTV Profit, the organisations have backed Tata Trusts and raised concerns over the implications of the dispute beyond a disagreement among shareholders.

The Parsi bodies have argued that the debate over the potential listing of Tata Sons should not be viewed merely as a regulatory or technical matter and cautioned that market pressures could alter the ethos, character and long-term purpose of Tata Sons.

The organisations have urged the government to recognise the importance of preserving Tata Sons' traditional model of long-term stewardship.

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They have also warned against weakening the balance between the company's stewardship-oriented approach and the demands of financial markets.

"While differences of opinion are not uncommon in large institution, the present situation has implications that extend far beyond a corporate or shareholder dispute," reads the letter.

The Parsi bodies — Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), The Federation Of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans Of India (FPZAI), The Federation Of Zoroastrian Association Of North America (FEZANA), The Zoroastrian Trust Funds Of Europe(ZTFE), Global Council Of Zoroastrian Trust (GCZT) And The World Zoroastrian Chamber Of Commerce (WZCC) — called for the preservation of the group's long-term vision and stewardship model amid the ongoing tensions.

The letter stated that the Tata group is a national institution and the pride of every Indian.

"Its reputation goes beyond our boundaries and is held in high esteem globally. Any subversion of its unique altruistic character will have unfortunate repercussions on the fair perception of our country which you and your government have so successfully achieved."

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The Parsi bodies also hope that all stakeholders approach the current challenges with due regard for the larger national good, ensuring that the values and mission that have made the Tata name synonymous with trust and nation-building remain protected for generations to come.

"We respectfully submit that the preservation of this unique legacy is not merely a corporate matter but one of broader public interest," said the letter, adding, "We hope that all stakeholders approach the current challenges with due regard for the larger national good, ensuring that the values and mission that have made the Tata name synonymous with trust and nation-building remain protected for generations to come."

The bodies also highlighted a significant role the community has played in India's development.

"Visionaries such as Jamsetji Tata, J.R.D. Tata, Dr. Homi Bhabha, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Nani Palkhivala helped shape India's industrial, scientific, military and legal foundations. Their lives exemplified a commitment to excellence, integrity, public service and nation-building. No family embodies these values more profoundly than the Tata family," said the letter."

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