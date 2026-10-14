Tata Legal Battle: Noel Tata, Son Neville File Caveats In Bombay High Court, City Civil Court

Noel Tata and his son Neville Tata have filed caveats in Bombay High Court, a week after filing caveats with the Mumbai City Civil Court, sources told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

These legal notices are being filed in the backdrop of the ongoing dispute with trustees Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh and in anticipation of legal action before High Court and Civil Court.

The caveats with Mumbai City Civil Court were filed on October 7, 2026. Caveats refer to a warning, limitation, or formal notice that ensures no order is passed without hearing caveator (in this case, Noel Tata and his son Neville Tata).

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Co-trustees Srinivasan, Singh, Darius Khambata, Bhaskar Bhat have been named as caveatees in the move, but inclusion of Bhat and Khambata is purely procedural, sources at Tata Trusts added. The Action will ensure that Tatas are heard before courts take up trustee matters.

(This story will be updated shortly)

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