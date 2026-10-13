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Tata Trusts Gets October 19 Deadline To Respond To Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh Complaint

The complaint made allegations about governance lapses at Sir Dorabjee Tata Trust, and alleged that the Trust has overstepped its role as a charitable trust in transactions involving Tata Sons.

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Tata Trusts Gets October 19 Deadline To Respond To Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh Complaint
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Tata Trusts has received an extension from Charity Commissioner till October 19 to respond to the complaint filed by Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, sources told NDTV Profit on Tuesday. 

As per the original timeline, Tata Trusts was to respond by October 12. The complaint made allegations about governance lapses at Sir Dorabjee Tata Trust, and alleged that the Trust has overstepped its role as a charitable trust in transactions involving Tata Sons. 

(This story will be updated shortly)

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