Lakhs of MBA aspirants will appear for the Common Admission Test on Sunday (November 29, 2026), with no schedule or centre changes reported so far, the exam will run in three shifts, and IIM Indore will be conducting it in computer-based mode. It will cover 170 cities. The exam rotates among older IIMs, and Indore last convened it in 2020, with Professor Aditya Billore named convener this year.

Admit cards and exam-day rules

Hall tickets remain available on iimcat.ac.in until exam day, after being released on 4 November for download through the registered candidate login. Each one lists the candidate's slot, centre, timings and reporting time. It also carries a barcode for digital verification. Candidates should carry the admit card with a photo ID. A printed copy is needed, and colour or black and white both work.

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Road to CAT Exam 2026

The process began with registration opening on August 3. The deadline was extended to 22 September. A short correction window followed, in which applicants could change their photograph, signature, test state and city preferences. Eligibility required a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks, or 45 per cent for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

Today's checklist

Confirm your slot timing and centre address, and plan the route.

Print the admit card and pack your photo ID.

Reread the exam-day rules in the information bulletin.

Rely only on iimcat.ac.in for personal details or payments, as candidates are advised.

Answer keys and objections

The response sheet and provisional answer key are expected in the first week of December, though IIM Indore has not confirmed a date. Education portals expect the objection window in the second week of December. The provisional key can only be downloaded during that window, and afterwards only the final key is available. Outlets expect the final key in the third week of December. Candidates who plan to challenge answers should watch the portal closely.

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When to expect results

The expected result window is the first week of January 2027. Candidates log in at iimcat.ac.in to view the result and download the scorecard. IIMs typically begin shortlisting for writing ability tests and interviews afterwards, each with its own criteria and schedule.

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