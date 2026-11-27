Gold Price Today in India

Bullion prices rallied on Thursday, Nov. 26, owing to bargain buying; however, towards the end of the session, both gold and silver pared some of the gains as expectations of a further Fed rate hike kept bullion prices volatile.

During Thursday, MCX gold futures (December Expiry) rose to an intraday high of Rs 1,23,888 per 10 grams, before closing at Rs 1,22,272, gaining around 0.93%.

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Silver outperformed gold and rose around 2.3% during the session to close at Rs 1,45,843 per kg; however, earlier in the session, it went up to Rs 1,48,801.

Domestic prices declined after spot gold prices dipped 0.4% to $3,566.99 per ounce at around 1901 GMT on Thursday.

On Friday, Nov. 27, at around 20:10 EST, bullion prices are witnessing a rebound in the international market, with Comex gold futures gaining around 1% to $3,569.5 per ounce, while silver futures jumped around 3.9% to $41.615 per ounce.

In India, on Nov. 27, at around 6:30 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,22,790 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,46,550 per kg as per Bullion.co.in.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,16,810 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,35,559 per kg.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,22,560 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,22,350 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,22,920 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,22,400 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,22,660 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,22,760 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,16,600; Delhi at Rs 1,16,400; Chennai at Rs 1,16,940; Kolkata at Rs 1,16,450; Bengaluru at Rs 1,16,690; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,16,790 per 10 gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,46,280 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,46,030 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,46,710 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,46,090 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,46,400 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,46,510 per kg

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