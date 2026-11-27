Market analysts have recommended buying Lodha, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, with targets indicating potential upside of up to about 9% from current market prices.

They have identified these aforementioned stocks to watch, with recommendations based on technical indicators and derivatives trends.

Here is a list of three stocks to buy today.

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Lodha

Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Yes Securities Ltd., recommends buying Lodha in the range of Rs 1,250-1,260. He has set a target price of Rs 1,340 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,220.

Tech Mahindra Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,855)

Shukla recommends buying Tech Mahindra in the range of Rs 1,840-1,850, with a target price of Rs 1,960 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,790.

Separately, Krupali Prakashkumar Nakar, Independent Derivatives and Technical Research Analyst at Investmently Research, suggests buying the stock above Rs 1,862, subject to a closing basis above Rs 1,860.

Nakar has set two targets of Rs 1,950 and Rs 2,020, with a stop-loss of Rs 1,795 on a closing basis. The targets imply potential upside of 5.12% and 8.89%, respectively, from the current market price.

Her recommendation is based on a five-week consolidation in the Rs 1,700-1,860 range, with the stock tightening near the upper end of the range. Tech Mahindra is also trading above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating relative strength within the IT sector.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,388)

Nakar recommends buying Dr Reddy's Laboratories above Rs 1,410, subject to a closing basis above Rs 1,408. She has set two targets of Rs 1,460 and Rs 1,500, with a stop-loss of Rs 1,365 on a closing basis.

The targets imply potential upside of 5.19% and 8.07%, respectively, from the current market price.

The recommendation by Nakar is based on the stock's tight four-week trading range just below its 52-week high. Volume has been drying up ahead of a potential breakout, while the broader trend remains intact above its key moving averages.

Trade Guidelines

Nakar has outlined the following trade management rules for her recommendations:

Enter only after the specified trigger level is crossed. Avoid early entry.

Avoid taking positions if the stock opens more than 2% above the recommended buy level.

Book 50% of the position at the first target and move the stop-loss to the cost price for the remaining position.

The recommendations remain valid until Dec. 4, 2026. If the trigger levels are not reached by then, the calls stand cancelled.

Investors should risk only what they can afford to lose and maintain small position sizes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations expressed by the analysts are their own and do not represent those of NDTV Profit. Investors are advised to consult their financial or investment advisers before making any investment decisions.

Laxmikant Shukla is associated with Yes Securities Ltd. Krupali Prakashkumar Nakar is an independent research analyst associated with Investmently Research, a SEBI-registered research analyst (Registration No. INH000018294).

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