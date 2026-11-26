Indian IT stocks are facing two competing forces: an expanding artificial intelligence opportunity and rising pressure on earnings from currency appreciation, pricing and slower revenue growth. The difference in how brokerages are positioning themselves is becoming increasingly evident, particularly in their calls on Infosys, Coforge and other large and mid-sized technology companies.

Jefferies is maintaining a selective stance on the sector, preferring Infosys and Sagility for their re-rating potential. Bernstein, which has initiated coverage on Indian IT services with a positive sector outlook, has named Coforge, HCLTech and Persistent Systems as its preferred picks.

However, Bernstein has taken a more cautious view on some of the sector's largest names. It has initiated Underperform ratings on Infosys and Wipro, while assigning Market-Perform ratings to TCS and Tech Mahindra.

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Rupee Appreciation Could Hit IT Earnings, Jefferies Warns

Jefferies has flagged currency appreciation as a risk to earnings, particularly for mid-sized IT companies. Its estimates suggest every 1% appreciation in the rupee could reduce earnings per share by 2-4% for large IT firms and 3.5-5% for mid-sized companies.

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TCS and Infosys have the lowest estimated EPS sensitivity at 2%, while IKS and Sagility are relatively more vulnerable.

The brokerage said weak revenue growth, pricing pressure and limited scope for further margin expansion leave IT companies with less room to absorb currency-related headwinds. It prefers Infosys and Sagility for re-rating potential, even as it flags the latter's relatively higher currency sensitivity.

Bernstein Sees An $2.1 Trillion AI Opportunity

Bernstein's broader sector outlook is more constructive. It expects the addressable technology services market to expand from $1.5 trillion in FY25 to $2.1 trillion by FY30, implying a compound annual growth rate of around 8%.

India's share of the global market could rise from 13.8% to nearly 15% by 2030, supported by its skilled workforce and AI capabilities.

However, the brokerage expects the benefits of this expansion to be unevenly distributed. Outcome-based pricing, vendor consolidation and AI-led transformation will increasingly separate industry leaders from laggards. The ability to move beyond traditional billing models and capture higher-value AI work will be central to competitive positioning.

Coforge, HCLTech And Persistent Are Bernstein's Preferred Picks

Coforge is Bernstein's top sector pick, with an Outperform rating and a target price of Rs 2,750. The brokerage expects AI to contribute 48-49% of revenue by FY30, compared with 44% currently. The Cigniti and Encora acquisitions are expected to strengthen its digital engineering and AI capabilities. It also sees EBIT margins expanding from 14.4% in FY26 to more than 18% by FY30.

HCLTech has also received an Outperform rating, with a target price of Rs 1,650. Bernstein sees its software and engineering research and development businesses, which contribute 25% of revenue, as a differentiated growth platform. AI Force, physical AI capabilities and GCC-led transformation are expected to strengthen its position in AI services.

Persistent Systems is another Outperform call, with a target price of Rs 7,000. Bernstein expects around 26% revenue growth in FY27, supported by the Nagarro acquisition and a strong order book. Its early-mover position in agentic AI and proprietary SASVA platform are additional competitive advantages.

Why Bernstein Is Cautious On Infosys, Wipro And TCS

Bernstein has initiated an Underperform rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 950. It expects constant-currency revenue growth to moderate to around 3% through FY30 and EBIT margins to decline to 18% by FY30. The brokerage flagged limited differentiation in agentic AI and a fragmented AI strategy as longer-term concerns.

Wipro has also been assigned Underperform, with a target price of Rs 154. Bernstein expects revenue CAGR to remain below 2% through FY30, citing execution challenges, leadership instability, client attrition and limited AI differentiation. Its acquisitions and $500 million AI investment commitment have yet to translate into meaningful competitive advantages.

TCS has received a Market-Perform rating with a target price of Rs 2,401. Bernstein expects flat constant-currency revenue growth in FY27, improving to 3.5% in FY28. Strong client relationships and vendor consolidation support its traditional business, but slower AI transformation and challenges in sustaining 24-25% EBIT margins limit the scope for a re-rating.

Tech Mahindra has also been assigned Market-Perform, with a target price of Rs 1,861. Bernstein expects its Project Fortius-led turnaround to lift EBIT margins to around 15% in FY27, although limited AI differentiation and structural challenges in communications remain concerns.

The contrasting calls on Infosys underline the growing divide in brokerage views. While Jefferies sees re-rating potential, Bernstein remains cautious on its growth and profitability outlook.

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