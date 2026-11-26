Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across banks, IT, Pharma, with fresh calls on Siemens Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., while also sharing their outlook on Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), cement, and auto ancillary sectors alongside a broader view on India's equity strategy.

Check out the top stock calls, initiations, upgrades, downgrades, and target price revisions from leading brokerages ahead of today's trade:

Kotak on Cipla

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Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 1,675

gFlovent approval in two strengths unlocks a US$350mn market opportunity; gSymbicort and Teduglutide approvals remain key catalysts

Expects quarterly US sales to reach US$236mn by 4QFY27, with gVentolin and Teduglutide each offering US$100mn peak annual sales potential

Forecasts 10% EPS CAGR over FY26–29; resolution of Pithampur OAI status could drive 3–5% upside to FY28–29 EPS

JPMorgan on Cipla

Maintain Overweight; TP at Rs 1,600

gFlovent HFA launch in partnership with Teva unlocks a US$340mn market opportunity, with limited near-term competition

Faster ramp-up and assumed 50% profit share could drive 3%/1% upside to FY28/29 earnings estimates

Launch supports management's US$1bn annualised US revenue exit run-rate target for FY27

potential gSymbicort and gGattex approvals in 2HFY27 remain key catalysts

HSBC on Delhivery

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 490

Express market leadership, rational pricing and PTL market-share gains support sustained growth and operating leverage

Management targets transport service EBITDA margins of 16–18% over 18–24 months versus 15% in 1HFY27

Capital-light business expansion and investments in robotics and AI should improve profitability and offset labour cost inflation

UBS on Siemens

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,850

Broadening short-cycle demand recovery, pricing actions and localisation support gradual margin expansion

Data centres contribute 8–10% of Smart Infrastructure orders; targets 80 locomotive deliveries in FY27 versus 40 last year

Hikes FY27 EPS estimate by 5%; Digital Industries margin guidance lowered to 5–7% from 6–8%

BofA on Siemens

Maintain Underperform; hike TP to Rs 3,165 from Rs 3,000

Commodity inflation and currency-related import costs could keep earnings growth below revenue growth in the near term

Expects EBITDA margins to recover gradually from 10.3% in FY27 to 13% by FY29, supported by pricing and localisation

Hikes FY27–29 EPS estimates by 2–6%; forecasts 20% EPS CAGR over FY26–29, but expensive valuations remain a concern

Jefferies on Siemens

Maintain Hold; cut TP to Rs 3,750 from Rs 4,415

Rs 470bn order book and strong demand across data centres and railway electrification support revenue visibility

Cuts FY27–28 EBITDA margin estimates by 58–103bps to 10.6–12.2% amid profitability concerns

Cuts FY27–28 EPS estimates by 3–15%; delayed benefits from price hikes and weak locomotive margins remain key risks

UBS on GAIL

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 215

Proposed pipeline regulations shift towards lowest-capex bidding with 14% post-tax RoE and 70:30 debt-equity structure

Actual-volume tariff adjustments reduce underutilisation risks, while pipeline economic life increases from 30 to 40 years under the proposal

Reforms improve new pipeline investment economics, with further upside potential if extended to existing assets

CLSA on CESC

Maintain Outperform; TP at Rs 195

Vision 2030 targets doubling PAT over FY25–30 and improving RoE by 400bps to 16%, driven by higher-return renewable businesses

ReNew's 1.4GW acquisition expands contracted renewable capacity to 4.8GW; targets 10GW renewable IPP capacity by FY32 and 3GW solar cell manufacturing

Plans Rs 350bn capex over five years while maintaining debt-equity below 1.5x, supported by distribution cash flows and internal accruals

Bernstein on TCS

Initiate Market-Perform; TP at Rs 2,401

Expects flat constant-currency revenue growth in FY27, recovering to 3.5% in FY28

Vendor consolidation and strong client relationships support traditional business growth

Slower AI transformation and challenges in sustaining 24–25% EBIT margins constrain re-rating potential

Bernstein on Tech Mahindra

Initiate Market-Perform; TP at Rs 1,861

Project Fortius-led turnaround expected to drive EBIT margins to ~15% in FY27

Strong deal wins and operational efficiencies support near-term earnings recovery

Limited AI differentiation and structural challenges in the communications vertical constrain long-term growth

Bernstein on Infosys

Initiate Underperform; TP at Rs 950

Expects constant-currency revenue growth to moderate to ~3% through FY30

EBIT margins expected to decline to 18% by FY30 amid structural profitability pressures

Lack of differentiated agentic AI capabilities and fragmented AI strategy pose long-term growth risks

Bernstein on Wipro

Initiate Underperform; TP at Rs 154

Expects revenue CAGR below 2% through FY30 amid persistent execution challenges

Leadership instability, client attrition and limited AI differentiation constrain growth recovery

Acquisitions and US$500mn AI investment commitment yet to translate into meaningful competitive advantages

Bernstein on Coforge

Initiate Outperform; TP at Rs 2,750; top sector pick

AI revenue contribution expected to increase from 44% to 48–49% by FY30

Cigniti and Encora acquisitions strengthen digital engineering and AI capabilities

Expects EBIT margins to expand from 14.4% in FY26 to over 18% by FY30

Bernstein on Persistent Systems

Initiate Outperform; TP at Rs 7,000

Expects ~26% revenue growth in FY27, supported by Nagarro acquisition and strong order book

Early-mover advantage in agentic AI and proprietary SASVA platform strengthen competitive positioning

IP-led commercial models offer further margin expansion beyond projected FY27 EBIT margin of 16%+

Bernstein on HCL Technologies

Initiate Outperform; TP at Rs 1,650

Software and engineering R&D businesses contributing 25% of revenue provide a differentiated growth platform

AI Force, physical AI capabilities and GCC-led transformation strengthen positioning in AI services

Rs 35bn data centre investment and sovereign AI initiatives offer additional growth opportunities

Jefferies India Strategy - Abhinav Sinha

US tariffs - Time to strike a deal nearing

US govt. has proposed to double tariffs on India to 25% post the"manufacturing overcapacity" probe conducted for 14 countries under Section 301

If a trade deal were to be achieved, the tariffs will fall to 17%, giving India 1-3 percentage points advantage vs. select peers

Decision is likely late Jan27 or later

Indian govt. officials have earlier indicated US trade deal remains subject to some tariff advantage

This proposal may finally help lift the uncertainty

Potential outcome of 17% can provide an advantage of 1-3ppt over emerging peer countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam

Currently, of India's annual US$104bn exports to the US, pharmaceuticals, energy products and several electronics / auto components categories remain outside the current tariff framework

Sectors which can be impacted include Chemicals (Navin Fluorine, PI Industries, SRF), textiles (Welspun Living) and capital goods exporters (Cummins India, Thermax, KEI)

Sectoral View

BofA on Cement Sector

Maintain Buy on UltraTech Cement; remain cautious on sustainability of sector pricing

Raises FY27 cement demand growth estimate to 7.5% from 6.5%; retains FY28 growth forecast at 7%

November cement prices remain largely flat following Rs 10–15/bag hikes in September–October, with corrections across eastern and southern markets

Weak monsoon, potential water shortages, slowing rural housing demand and elevated fuel costs pose risks to FY28 growth and profitability

Jefferies on IT Sector

Maintain selective stance; prefer Infosys and Sagility for re-rating potential

Every 1% INR appreciation could reduce EPS by 2–4% for large IT firms and 3.5–5% for mid-sized IT firms

TCS and Infosys have the lowest EPS sensitivity at 2%, while IKS and Sagility are relatively more vulnerable

Weak revenue growth, pricing pressure and limited scope for margin expansion constrain the sector's ability to absorb currency appreciation

Bernstein on Banking Sector

Maintain Outperform on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank; Market-Perform on SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank

Private banks are regaining market share, supported by stronger loan and deposit growth and improving underlying earnings momentum

Interest rate hike cycle and stabilising funding costs should support NIM recovery, while benign asset quality sustains profitability

Credit and deposit growth could moderate as FCNR-related flows fade; attractive valuations and lower ECL-related risks favour private banks

Bernstein on IT Sector

Initiate coverage with positive sector outlook; Coforge, HCL Tech and Persistent are preferred picks

AI-led expansion of addressable market from US$1.5tn in FY25 to US$2.1tn by FY30 implies ~8% CAGR

India's global market share could increase from 13.8% to nearly 15% by 2030, supported by skilled workforce and AI capabilities

Outcome-based pricing, vendor consolidation and AI-led transformation will drive increasing divergence between industry leaders and laggards

Jefferies on Auto Ancillary Sector

Maintain positive sector outlook; Uno Minda, Belrise Industries and Sona BLW remain preferred Buys

Auto ancillaries demonstrate superior margin resilience and operating performance compared with OEMs

Motherson Sumi Wiring, Sona BLW, Exide, Uno Minda and Lumax witness 5–8% FY27 consensus EPS upgrades in December quarter so far

Elevated valuations remain a concern, but strong earnings momentum and expanding business opportunities support growth outlook

Jefferies on Oil Marketing Companies

Maintain Buy on BPCL and IOCL with TP of Rs 380 and Rs 175 respectively; Underperform on HPCL with TP of Rs 310

US$28/bbl decline in Brent crude during November and lower freight costs support profitability recovery

Petrol and diesel marketing margins turn positive at Rs 7.7/litre and Rs 0.3/litre respectively; integrated margins reach ~US$10/bbl

Elevated refining margins expected to sustain through winter; BPCL remains preferred pick given attractive valuations

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