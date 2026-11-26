Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across banks, IT, Pharma, with fresh calls on Siemens Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., while also sharing their outlook on Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), cement, and auto ancillary sectors alongside a broader view on India's equity strategy.
Check out the top stock calls, initiations, upgrades, downgrades, and target price revisions from leading brokerages ahead of today's trade:
Kotak on Cipla
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- Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 1,675
- gFlovent approval in two strengths unlocks a US$350mn market opportunity; gSymbicort and Teduglutide approvals remain key catalysts
- Expects quarterly US sales to reach US$236mn by 4QFY27, with gVentolin and Teduglutide each offering US$100mn peak annual sales potential
- Forecasts 10% EPS CAGR over FY26–29; resolution of Pithampur OAI status could drive 3–5% upside to FY28–29 EPS
JPMorgan on Cipla
- Maintain Overweight; TP at Rs 1,600
- gFlovent HFA launch in partnership with Teva unlocks a US$340mn market opportunity, with limited near-term competition
- Faster ramp-up and assumed 50% profit share could drive 3%/1% upside to FY28/29 earnings estimates
- Launch supports management's US$1bn annualised US revenue exit run-rate target for FY27
- potential gSymbicort and gGattex approvals in 2HFY27 remain key catalysts
HSBC on Delhivery
- Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 490
- Express market leadership, rational pricing and PTL market-share gains support sustained growth and operating leverage
- Management targets transport service EBITDA margins of 16–18% over 18–24 months versus 15% in 1HFY27
- Capital-light business expansion and investments in robotics and AI should improve profitability and offset labour cost inflation
UBS on Siemens
- Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,850
- Broadening short-cycle demand recovery, pricing actions and localisation support gradual margin expansion
- Data centres contribute 8–10% of Smart Infrastructure orders; targets 80 locomotive deliveries in FY27 versus 40 last year
- Hikes FY27 EPS estimate by 5%; Digital Industries margin guidance lowered to 5–7% from 6–8%
BofA on Siemens
- Maintain Underperform; hike TP to Rs 3,165 from Rs 3,000
- Commodity inflation and currency-related import costs could keep earnings growth below revenue growth in the near term
- Expects EBITDA margins to recover gradually from 10.3% in FY27 to 13% by FY29, supported by pricing and localisation
- Hikes FY27–29 EPS estimates by 2–6%; forecasts 20% EPS CAGR over FY26–29, but expensive valuations remain a concern
Jefferies on Siemens
- Maintain Hold; cut TP to Rs 3,750 from Rs 4,415
- Rs 470bn order book and strong demand across data centres and railway electrification support revenue visibility
- Cuts FY27–28 EBITDA margin estimates by 58–103bps to 10.6–12.2% amid profitability concerns
- Cuts FY27–28 EPS estimates by 3–15%; delayed benefits from price hikes and weak locomotive margins remain key risks
UBS on GAIL
- Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 215
- Proposed pipeline regulations shift towards lowest-capex bidding with 14% post-tax RoE and 70:30 debt-equity structure
- Actual-volume tariff adjustments reduce underutilisation risks, while pipeline economic life increases from 30 to 40 years under the proposal
- Reforms improve new pipeline investment economics, with further upside potential if extended to existing assets
CLSA on CESC
- Maintain Outperform; TP at Rs 195
- Vision 2030 targets doubling PAT over FY25–30 and improving RoE by 400bps to 16%, driven by higher-return renewable businesses
- ReNew's 1.4GW acquisition expands contracted renewable capacity to 4.8GW; targets 10GW renewable IPP capacity by FY32 and 3GW solar cell manufacturing
- Plans Rs 350bn capex over five years while maintaining debt-equity below 1.5x, supported by distribution cash flows and internal accruals
Bernstein on TCS
- Initiate Market-Perform; TP at Rs 2,401
- Expects flat constant-currency revenue growth in FY27, recovering to 3.5% in FY28
- Vendor consolidation and strong client relationships support traditional business growth
- Slower AI transformation and challenges in sustaining 24–25% EBIT margins constrain re-rating potential
Bernstein on Tech Mahindra
- Initiate Market-Perform; TP at Rs 1,861
- Project Fortius-led turnaround expected to drive EBIT margins to ~15% in FY27
- Strong deal wins and operational efficiencies support near-term earnings recovery
- Limited AI differentiation and structural challenges in the communications vertical constrain long-term growth
Bernstein on Infosys
- Initiate Underperform; TP at Rs 950
- Expects constant-currency revenue growth to moderate to ~3% through FY30
- EBIT margins expected to decline to 18% by FY30 amid structural profitability pressures
- Lack of differentiated agentic AI capabilities and fragmented AI strategy pose long-term growth risks
Bernstein on Wipro
- Initiate Underperform; TP at Rs 154
- Expects revenue CAGR below 2% through FY30 amid persistent execution challenges
- Leadership instability, client attrition and limited AI differentiation constrain growth recovery
- Acquisitions and US$500mn AI investment commitment yet to translate into meaningful competitive advantages
Bernstein on Coforge
- Initiate Outperform; TP at Rs 2,750; top sector pick
- AI revenue contribution expected to increase from 44% to 48–49% by FY30
- Cigniti and Encora acquisitions strengthen digital engineering and AI capabilities
- Expects EBIT margins to expand from 14.4% in FY26 to over 18% by FY30
Bernstein on Persistent Systems
- Initiate Outperform; TP at Rs 7,000
- Expects ~26% revenue growth in FY27, supported by Nagarro acquisition and strong order book
- Early-mover advantage in agentic AI and proprietary SASVA platform strengthen competitive positioning
- IP-led commercial models offer further margin expansion beyond projected FY27 EBIT margin of 16%+
Bernstein on HCL Technologies
- Initiate Outperform; TP at Rs 1,650
- Software and engineering R&D businesses contributing 25% of revenue provide a differentiated growth platform
- AI Force, physical AI capabilities and GCC-led transformation strengthen positioning in AI services
- Rs 35bn data centre investment and sovereign AI initiatives offer additional growth opportunities
Jefferies India Strategy - Abhinav Sinha
- US tariffs - Time to strike a deal nearing
- US govt. has proposed to double tariffs on India to 25% post the"manufacturing overcapacity" probe conducted for 14 countries under Section 301
- If a trade deal were to be achieved, the tariffs will fall to 17%, giving India 1-3 percentage points advantage vs. select peers
- Decision is likely late Jan27 or later
- Indian govt. officials have earlier indicated US trade deal remains subject to some tariff advantage
- This proposal may finally help lift the uncertainty
- Potential outcome of 17% can provide an advantage of 1-3ppt over emerging peer countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam
- Currently, of India's annual US$104bn exports to the US, pharmaceuticals, energy products and several electronics / auto components categories remain outside the current tariff framework
- Sectors which can be impacted include Chemicals (Navin Fluorine, PI Industries, SRF), textiles (Welspun Living) and capital goods exporters (Cummins India, Thermax, KEI)
Sectoral View
BofA on Cement Sector
- Maintain Buy on UltraTech Cement; remain cautious on sustainability of sector pricing
- Raises FY27 cement demand growth estimate to 7.5% from 6.5%; retains FY28 growth forecast at 7%
- November cement prices remain largely flat following Rs 10–15/bag hikes in September–October, with corrections across eastern and southern markets
- Weak monsoon, potential water shortages, slowing rural housing demand and elevated fuel costs pose risks to FY28 growth and profitability
Jefferies on IT Sector
- Maintain selective stance; prefer Infosys and Sagility for re-rating potential
- Every 1% INR appreciation could reduce EPS by 2–4% for large IT firms and 3.5–5% for mid-sized IT firms
- TCS and Infosys have the lowest EPS sensitivity at 2%, while IKS and Sagility are relatively more vulnerable
- Weak revenue growth, pricing pressure and limited scope for margin expansion constrain the sector's ability to absorb currency appreciation
Bernstein on Banking Sector
- Maintain Outperform on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank; Market-Perform on SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Private banks are regaining market share, supported by stronger loan and deposit growth and improving underlying earnings momentum
- Interest rate hike cycle and stabilising funding costs should support NIM recovery, while benign asset quality sustains profitability
- Credit and deposit growth could moderate as FCNR-related flows fade; attractive valuations and lower ECL-related risks favour private banks
Bernstein on IT Sector
- Initiate coverage with positive sector outlook; Coforge, HCL Tech and Persistent are preferred picks
- AI-led expansion of addressable market from US$1.5tn in FY25 to US$2.1tn by FY30 implies ~8% CAGR
- India's global market share could increase from 13.8% to nearly 15% by 2030, supported by skilled workforce and AI capabilities
- Outcome-based pricing, vendor consolidation and AI-led transformation will drive increasing divergence between industry leaders and laggards
Jefferies on Auto Ancillary Sector
- Maintain positive sector outlook; Uno Minda, Belrise Industries and Sona BLW remain preferred Buys
- Auto ancillaries demonstrate superior margin resilience and operating performance compared with OEMs
- Motherson Sumi Wiring, Sona BLW, Exide, Uno Minda and Lumax witness 5–8% FY27 consensus EPS upgrades in December quarter so far
- Elevated valuations remain a concern, but strong earnings momentum and expanding business opportunities support growth outlook
Jefferies on Oil Marketing Companies
- Maintain Buy on BPCL and IOCL with TP of Rs 380 and Rs 175 respectively; Underperform on HPCL with TP of Rs 310
- US$28/bbl decline in Brent crude during November and lower freight costs support profitability recovery
- Petrol and diesel marketing margins turn positive at Rs 7.7/litre and Rs 0.3/litre respectively; integrated margins reach ~US$10/bbl
- Elevated refining margins expected to sustain through winter; BPCL remains preferred pick given attractive valuations
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