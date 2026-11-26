The United States has proposed additional tariffs of up to 25% on all Indian goods, with exemptions for certain products. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer determined on Wednesday that the trade practices of 14 economies are unreasonable and burden American commerce.

Pakistan Not Covered

Pakistan is not on the list. The investigations covered 16 economies, and Pakistan was not among them. Mexico and Norway were investigated, but Greer has made no determination on either for now.

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The probes, launched on 11 March 2026, examine whether measures such as industrial plans, production and export incentives, weak labour protections and financial repression tilt trade against US producers and burden American commerce.

What The Determination Says

The findings fall under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 and relate to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. The USTR published economy-specific reports to support each finding.

Greer said President Donald Trump "is proposing to take action to bring about the elimination of these unfair acts, policies, and practices."

For India, the proposed tariff would be net of existing Section 301 duties. The USTR said the rate could be adjusted to account for other duties, including Section 232 actions. It would fall to 17% if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement with Washington.

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Country-Wise Proposed Tariffs

The figures below are maximum proposed rates, net of existing Section 301 tariffs.

- Vietnam: up to 35% (20% if a trade agreement is reached)

- India: up to 25% (17% if a trade agreement is reached)

- Singapore: up to 20% (10% if a trade agreement is reached)

- China: up to 20% on goods not listed in Annex A; up to 10% on Annex A goods

- Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand: up to 18% each

- European Union, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan: up to 15% each, net of MFN rates

Background And Next Steps

The USTR began the investigations on 11 March 2026. It received testimony from nearly 140 witnesses and 1,070 comments across all 16 economies.

The proposals are not final. Requests to appear at hearings, along with a summary of testimony, and written comments are due by 5 January 2027. Hearings on the proposed actions begin on 25 January 2027.

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