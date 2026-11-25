The US has proposed a 17% tariff on Indian goods following an eight-month probe into excess manufacturing capacity, placing India in the middle of a 14-country list. That leaves it better off than China and key South-East Asian rivals, but behind allies that have already signed trade deals with Washington.

The US Trade Representative's office announced the duties on Wednesday after completing a Section 301 unfair trade practices probe into 16 trading partners. The final rates will be published in a Federal Register notice.

How India Compares

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China faces the steepest burden. Its proposed 20% comes on top of the 25% tariff imposed in 2018 over forced technology transfers, and CNBC reported the new duty could rise to 40% if Beijing fails to honour last year's trade truce agreed in Busan.

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Vietnam has been proposed at 20%, and Thailand and Indonesia at a minimum of 18%. India follows at 17%, which the US describes as a "deal rate".

Japan, Taiwan and Switzerland fare better at 15%, calculated net of standard most-favoured-nation (MFN) duties. Singapore has the lowest reported rate, at least 10%.

Except for China, the new tariffs will not stack on top of existing duties. A senior US official also said that no country's rate would exceed the level agreed under its framework trade deal with Washington, which explains why Japan's rate is capped at 15%.

The numbers aren't strictly comparable, though. "Deal rate", "net of MFN" and "at least" mean different things, and the floor rates for Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore could go up once the full notice is out.

For Indian exporters, the relative position matters more than the headline figure. India has a 3-percentage-point advantage over Vietnam and a much wider one over China, which could help in sectors where American buyers are shifting sourcing away from Chinese suppliers. Thailand and Indonesia, which compete with India in several manufacturing categories, also face higher proposed rates.

But economies that closed deals with Washington early, such as Japan, are better placed. India hasn't closed its deal yet.

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The proposed tariffs also follows a turbulent year for US trade policy. In February, the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs Trump had imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The administration responded with a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, and later replaced it with duties of up to 12.5% on 60 economies under Section 301, citing forced labour practices. India currently faces 10% under that action.

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