Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, Avneet Kaur and Genelia Deshmukh, is seeing early interest ahead of its theatrical release, with advance bookings now underway across India.

The Bollywood film has sold 1.25 lakh tickets across 7,036 shows in 163 cities so far. Its advance collection currently stands at Rs 2.67 crore, including blocked seats, while the figure is Rs 1.23 crore without blocked seats, according to Sacnilk.

For Day 1, the film has collected Rs 93.22 lakh from 41,503 tickets across 2,496 shows. On Day 2, the film has recorded Rs 79.58 lakh from 35,214 tickets across 2,160 shows. For Day 3, advance bookings stand at Rs 81 lakh from 35,987 tickets across 2,165 shows. Day 4 has recorded Rs 13.09 lakh from 12,743 tickets across 214 shows, it added.

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Leading Regions

Maharashtra leads Gunmaaster G9 advance bookings with Rs 61.10 lakh, followed by Delhi at Rs 48.22 lakh and Telangana at Rs 25.32 lakh. Uttar Pradesh has recorded Rs 24.35 lakh, while Gujarat stands at Rs 24.29 lakh. Punjab has collected Rs 22.69 lakh, followed by Madhya Pradesh at Rs 9.64 lakh and Rajasthan at Rs 9.59 lakh.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded Rs 7.81 lakh, while Chhattisgarh stands at Rs 7.51 lakh in advance bookings. The top 10 states together account for 90% of the film's total advance gross, according to Sacnilk.

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About The Film

Gunmaaster G9 is an upcoming action musical directed by Aditya Datt. The film follows a man who goes to extreme lengths to be with the woman he loves while taking on a dangerous adversary. The story and screenplay are written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi.

The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Avneet Kaur and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles, along with Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Shaad Randhawa, Samarth Jurel, Resh Lamba, Sagar Tugnait, Inayat Verma, Gaurav S Singh and Treesha Thosar. Treesha plays Jiya, while Snehil Dixit Mehra is credited as Sudha Bua and Gaurav S Singh appears as a gang member.

Gunmaaster G9 features music by Himesh Reshammiya. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, with Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. presenting the project and SRE Studios LLP producing it. PEN Marudhar is handling its all-India distribution, while Phars Films will release it overseas.

The film is set to release worldwide in theatres on November 27, 2026.

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