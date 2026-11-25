The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved five projects involving a combined investment of Rs 19,934 crore, covering manufacturing, port infrastructure, aviation and postal operations. The biggest allocation of Rs 11,000 crore has been approved for the Construction and Infrastructure Equipment Manufacturing Ecosystem Scheme.

Other major approvals include a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu, costing Rs 4,288 crore, and a new greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, with an estimated investment of Rs 2,014 crore.

The Cabinet also cleared a Postal Operations Scheme worth Rs 1,141 crore and an Estates Management Scheme worth Rs 1,491 crore, both under the Department of Posts. The decisions aim to strengthen domestic manufacturing, expand transport infrastructure and modernise postal operations.

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Rs 11,000 crore scheme to boost construction equipment manufacturing

The Construction and Infrastructure Equipment Manufacturing Ecosystem Scheme will receive Rs 11,000 crore over eight years, starting FY27. The Ministry of Heavy Industries will implement the scheme to encourage domestic production of construction and infrastructure equipment and their components.

India's construction equipment industry is currently the world's third largest, with a market size of around Rs 97,500 crore in FY25. The government expects the market to more than double to approximately Rs 2.28 lakh crore by FY30.

The scheme will support manufacturing of equipment such as ship-to-shore cranes, tunnel boring machines, hydraulic excavators and off-highway trucks. It has two components: sales-linked incentives for eligible original equipment manufacturers and component makers, and grants of up to Rs 375 crore for setting up a dedicated testing facility.

Incentive rates will range from 8% to 13% of incremental sales over five years. The scheme includes a two-year period for setting up manufacturing facilities, followed by five years of incentive disbursements and a final year for settling eligible claims.

New Silchar airport to cost Rs 2,014 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a greenfield airport at Doloo in Assam's Cachar district. The Airports Authority of India will develop the project at an estimated cost of Rs 2,014 crore.

The airport aims to address operational and space constraints at the existing Silchar Airport, which operates from a defence landlocked civil enclave. Its proposed terminal will cover 12,351 square metres and handle 800 passengers during peak hours.

The project also includes a 2,705-metre runway designed for A-320 aircraft, an apron with parking capacity for six such aircraft and a dedicated isolation bay. The airport is expected to improve connectivity across the Barak Valley and support tourism, trade and economic activity in southern Assam and neighbouring regions.

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Kamarajar Port to get second container terminal

The Cabinet approved a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu under a public-private partnership model. The project will cost Rs 4,288.26 crore, including GST, and will be developed through a 40-year concession under the design, build, finance, operate and transfer framework.

The proposed terminal will have a 900-metre berth, an 18-metre design draft and an annual handling capacity of 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units. It will be built in two phases, with capacities of 1.1 million TEUs and 0.9 million TEUs, respectively.

The terminal will accommodate large container vessels and support export-import cargo from southern India's industrial clusters. The concessionaire will finance the terminal, while Kamarajar Port will separately bear an estimated Rs 450 crore dredging cost. The project is expected to generate around 750 jobs during construction and another 800 during operations.

Postal department gets Rs 2,632 crore for two schemes

The Cabinet approved Rs 1,141 crore for the Postal Operations Scheme and Rs 1,491 crore for the Estates Management Scheme.

The Postal Operations Scheme will support the Department of Posts as it shifts towards parcel-based services and modern delivery requirements. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India has around 1.5 lakh post offices, most of them in rural areas, and the department has undergone significant changes in its operations over the past 12 years.

The Estates Management Scheme will fund maintenance and preservation of heritage buildings owned by the postal department. It will also support construction of new buildings, staff quarters and residential colonies, while ensuring that heritage properties retain their value.

Together, the five approvals represent a Rs 19,934 crore push across manufacturing, logistics, regional connectivity and public infrastructure.

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