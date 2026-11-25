Gunshots were reported on Wednesday outside Pune's Shivajinagar District Court premises in broad daylight. According to preliminary information, one person was killed in the incident and a body was recovered from the spot. The police have not yet disclosed the identity of the deceased.

Security personnel and police teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area as an investigation got underway. The circumstances surrounding the firing and the motive behind the alleged killing remain unclear.

Officials are yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident, and information regarding the suspects involved is awaited.

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Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

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