Philanthropist and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' former wife, MacKenzie Scott, has contributed a combined $12.5 million to two nonprofit organisations in Georgia to improve access to higher education.

The grants will support students seeking college opportunities and women facing financial difficulties while pursuing further education. According to reports by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Achieve Atlanta received $8 million, while the Jeannette Rankin Foundation was awarded $4.5 million, reported CBS news.



Achieve Atlanta Receives Second $8 Million Grant

Achieve Atlanta has received another $8 million contribution from Scott, following an earlier donation in 2022. The organisation works with Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools and higher education institutions to help students afford college, complete their studies and prepare for employment.



It currently supports more than 8,700 students, known as Scholars, through college application assistance, academic guidance, financial support and career development programmes. Since 2015, the nonprofit has distributed over $75 million in scholarships.



Achieve Atlanta's president and executive director Cheryl Watson-Harris, "This moment belongs to our Scholars. Their determination, resilience, and aspirations are the reasons Achieve Atlanta exists."



Jeannette Rankin Foundation Receives Record $4.5 Million Donation

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The Athens-based Jeannette Rankin Foundation has received $4.5 million, marking the largest individual contribution in its history. Established in 1976, the organisation supports women who are suffering financially and want to pursue vocational training, technical qualifications, associate degrees and undergraduate education.



The foundation currently supports more than 400 women annually, compared with just 86 beneficiaries a few years ago. Chief Executive Karen Sterk said,"This gift will allow us to once again significantly multiply our reach."



MacKenzie Scott's Philanthropic Journey After Amazon Divorce

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On her divorce from Jeff Bezos after 25 years of marriage in 2019, Scott received a 4% stake in Amazon, valued at approximately $36 billion at the time. Since then, she has donated billions of dollars to thousands of organisations collaborating with education, community development and underserved communities.

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