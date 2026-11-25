If you bought Bitcoin when it first crossed $59,000 in March 2021 and held on through everything that followed, you have made nothing.

Trading at around $59,100—more than 53% off its October 2025 peak of roughly $126,200—the world's largest cryptocurrency has effectively erased five-and-a-half years of point-to-point gains.

Crypto veterans have seen this movie before. Between December 2017 and March 2023, Bitcoin went through a similar five-year stretch of dead money. It peaked near $20,000 in late 2017, crashed to $3,200, surged to $69,000 in 2021, and then tumbled right back under $20,000 during the US regional banking crisis in March 2023. Over five years of wild swings, zero net return.

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Why This Round Stings More

The 2024–2025 rally was supposed to break that cycle. With Wall Street spot ETFs pulling in tens of billions of dollars and corporate treasuries adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets, the pitch was that institutional money would put a permanent floor under prices.

Instead, that same institutional plumbing has made it much easier for big money to walk out the door when risk appetite turns:

Institutions are selling: US spot Bitcoin ETFs just saw roughly $1.7 billion in weekly net outflows—their steepest pullback since July—even as weekly trading volume jumped 22% to $15.4 billion. High volume paired with net outflows means big allocators are actively trimming positions, not sitting tight.

Retail has checked out: Daily active wallet addresses have slid from over 700,000 to around 565,000, while sentiment trackers are stuck in "Extreme Fear."

Traders are paying for protection: Speculative leverage has been wiped out, with futures open interest down and funding rates flat. In the options market, traders are paying steep premiums for downside puts rather than betting on a quick bounce.

The Catch With "Time Corrections"

Most investors brace for Bitcoin's violent price crashes. Few plan for five-year time corrections—long stretches where an asset puts you through massive volatility only to leave you right back where you started.

Coins held on exchanges are still sitting near multi-year lows, which suggests core long-term holders aren't panic-selling into the drop. Even so, the round trip back to $59,000 is a blunt reminder: in crypto, even a five-year holding period doesn't guarantee a return.

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