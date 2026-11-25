After a brief pause, Indian equities regained momentum on Wednesday, with benchmark indices staging a sharp recovery as buying in banking, financial services and IT stocks lifted market sentiment. Strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a decline in crude oil prices below $90 a barrel further supported the rally.

The BSE Sensex surged as much as 2.46%, or 2,034.45 points, to hit an intraday high of 84,470.44. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 2.33%, or 593.05 points, to touch an intraday high of 25,942.70.

The broader markets were mixed in trade. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.51%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index slipped 0.23%.

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Sectorally, the Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, FMCG and Nifty IT indices rallied up to 3%, emerging among the key contributors to the benchmark gains.

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Commenting on the market outlook, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said Indian markets witnessed a strong gap-up opening of around 325 points, supported by Brent crude falling below $90 to around $87 a barrel and sustained foreign investor buying.

"Strong FII buying of Rs 1,17,622.13 crore in this month in the cash segment further improved sentiment. Lower oil prices could decrease inflation and support economic growth," Singh said.

He sees support for the Nifty near 25,100, while sustained positive momentum could take the index towards 27,000 by the end of the year. However, global volatility and geopolitical developments remain key risks, he cautioned.

Meanwhile, here are the three key reasons behind the stock market rally today:

1. FIIs Continue Buying Spree, November Inflows Cross Rs 1.17 Lakh Crore

Foreign institutional investors have continued to increase their exposure to Indian equities, providing a major boost to domestic market sentiment.

FIIs have made net purchases of Rs 1,17,622.13 crore in the cash market in November 2026, according to data cited by Master Capital Services.

On November 23, FIIs were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 5,457.28 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,021.44 crore.

2. Heavyweight Buying In Banking, Financials And IT Stocks

Buying in heavyweight banking, financial services and IT stocks provided another major trigger for Wednesday's rally.

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys gained as much as 4% in early trade, supporting the broader benchmarks.

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The market breadth also reflected the strength of the rally. On the BSE Sensex, only five of the 30 constituent stocks were trading in the red. On the Nifty 50, 38 stocks advanced, 11 declined and one remained unchanged.

The strong participation among index heavyweights helped lift benchmark indices, with banking and IT stocks emerging as key drivers of the day's gains.

3. Brent Crude Falls Below $90, Easing Inflation Concerns

A decline in crude oil prices offered another tailwind for Indian equities, given the country's dependence on imported energy and the potential impact of elevated oil prices on inflation, the current account deficit and corporate margins.

Brent crude futures fell towards $90 a barrel on Wednesday, giving back gains from the previous session. Prices were hovering around $87 a barrel, according to the market commentary by Master Capital Services.

The decline came despite escalating attacks on vessels around the Strait of Hormuz, which kept concerns over potential supply disruptions elevated.

Iranian forces reported that four oil tankers caught fire after striking naval mines in the strait, while threatening to tighten their control over the critical shipping route.

Meanwhile, the US intensified sanctions targeting Iranian financial networks and identified Tehran as the leading suspect in cyberattacks against energy tankers. Washington had also deployed a third aircraft carrier to the Gulf last week, joining two others involved in enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

However, expectations of improving global supplies offered some relief. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said crude exports from the Persian Gulf had recovered to 74% of pre-war levels and projected that the global oil market would move into a surplus this quarter.

In the US, industry data showed crude inventories increased by 100,000 barrels last week.

READ | Oil Prices Today: Brent Crude Hovers Around $91 After 2% Rally; Hormuz Attacks Keep Supply Risks In Focus

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