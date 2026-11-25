India's consumption recovery is beginning to extend beyond premium buyers, with improving household balance sheets and stronger mass-market demand pointing to a broader revival, according to Bank of America (BofA). The brokerage has identified 11 stocks across banking, automobiles, jewellery, quick commerce and consumer businesses to play this shift.

In a noted titled 'Repair To Revival', analysts Amish Shah, Udit Dhekale, Manya Kakkar, Rithik Dhiman, Aditya Mathur, Prakhar Agarwal, Gunjan Prithyani and Sachin Salgaonkar said the latest results (Q2 FY27) offer further evidence that the recovery in household finances is translating into consumption.

Median revenue growth across the top 60 listed consumer companies accelerated to 16% year-on-year (YoY) in the September quarter, the highest in three years, according to BofA's consumer analyst. Growth is also beginning to broaden across select mass-market categories.

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The brokerage had argued in November 2025 that policy stimulus would not immediately trigger a broad consumption recovery, as low- and middle-income households would initially prioritise deleveraging. Improvement in microfinance institution (MFI) metrics from February 2026 indicated that household balance-sheet repair was underway. By September, this was beginning to translate into stronger mass consumption.

Premium Demand Holds Up As Mass Consumption Recovers

BofA expects premium consumption to remain supported by wealth gains among upper-middle-income and affluent households. Gains in property, equities and gold between FY20 and FY25 have strengthened their purchasing power.

The next leg, however, could come from a wider recovery in consumption. Potential welfare spending around five state elections and a more durable boost to purchasing power from the 8th Pay Commission could support demand among lower- and middle-income households.

Rural demand remains a key monitorable. BofA flagged uneven rainfall, higher rural inflation and weaker consumer confidence as risks to farm cash flows and discretionary spending. However, resilient collections, localised stress and tighter lending guardrails suggest limited near-term impact.

The brokerage prefers private banks, automobiles, jewellery, quick commerce, consumer durables and quick-service restaurants, alongside select MFIs, NBFCs and staples.

"We prefer private banks, autos, jewellery, quick commerce, consumer durables & QSR, supported by resilient premium demand, alongside select MFIs, NBFCs & staples to play the theme," BofA said.

BofA's 11 Stocks To Play The Consumption Theme

Among financials, ICICI Bank is expected to outgrow the industry by around 2-3%, with stable net interest margins and potential improvement from the fourth quarter. BofA sees sustainable return on assets of around 2.3% supporting a premium valuation. Bajaj Finance, meanwhile, is favoured for its diversified product mix, strong asset-liability management and relatively lower rural exposure.

In automobiles, Mahindra & Mahindra is entering a busy SUV product cycle that could support market-share gains, while its electric vehicle business and potential listing of its last-mile mobility three-wheeler business offer additional upside. Hyundai Motor India is expected to benefit from new products filling portfolio gaps, export growth and margin recovery, with BofA projecting around 30% earnings CAGR over FY27-29.

Titan offers exposure to structural growth in jewellery, with market-share gains and store expansion supporting a mid-to-high-teens revenue and earnings CAGR. In quick commerce, Eternal's Blinkit business is backed by a target of 5,000 stores, 5-6% steady-state EBITDA margins and around 40% return on capital employed. Zomato's food-delivery market-share gains provide another growth driver.

BofA also favours Varun Beverages due to distribution and capacity expansion, and Marico, where its foods and digital businesses, international expansion and favourable commodity cycle could support growth.

Tata Consumer Products is expected to deliver 10% revenue and 17% earnings CAGR over FY26-28, supported by its core business and growth portfolio. LG Electronics India is favoured for its technology, brand strength and potential market-share gains in the mass segment.

Jubilant FoodWorks rounds out the list. BofA expects it to outperform India's quick-service restaurant peers, supported by investments in technology, products, delivery and value, alongside pricing and operating efficiencies.

The brokerage's broader call is that the consumption recovery is no longer limited to affluent households. With household balance sheets improving and mass-market demand showing signs of recovery, BofA sees opportunities across both premium-facing businesses and select companies exposed to the wider consumption cycle.

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