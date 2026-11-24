A single sample of Bisleri packaged drinking water has been declared unsafe by India's food regulator over two chemicals, bromate and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Bisleri says the water remains safe. Here is what is known about both chemicals, and what is not.

What FSSAI Found

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said on Sunday it had granted sanction to launch prosecution against Bisleri International under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The sample was collected from the company's Goa plant on September 30, 2025. The first test found bromate at 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10.

A referral laboratory later found bromate within the limit but flagged PAHs and declared the sample unsafe.

Bisleri says an independent FSSAI-approved laboratory found bromate within the limit. It also says it received no formal notice and that the sample dates back about 14 months.

What Is Bromate?

Bromate can form during water treatment, particularly when ozone is used to kill microorganisms. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies it as Group 2B, or possibly carcinogenic to humans, based on animal evidence.

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Human evidence is inadequate. The World Health Organization (WHO) sets a provisional guideline of 10 micrograms per litre.

The reported reading of 12 micrograms is therefore modestly above that limit, and the second laboratory's result differs. The level and duration of exposure matter for health risk.

Serious poisoning has been documented only after people ingested concentrated bromate solutions, such as those found in hair-treatment products.

What Are PAHs?

PAHs are a large family of pollutants. They can also form when food is cooked at very high temperatures, such as when it is grilled or charred, and their health effects vary because not all of them are carcinogenic. Benzo[a]pyrene, one well-known PAH, is classified by IARC as carcinogenic to humans.

The reports available so far do not say which PAHs were detected or at what concentration. That is the key gap, because the risk cannot be judged without those figures.

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What It Means For Consumers

A single disputed sample from one plant, out of the 143 in Bisleri's network, does not show that all of its water is unsafe. It does raise regulatory questions. The government removed mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards certification for packaged drinking water in October 2024.

Government sources told NDTV that samples have been taken from all packaged water companies and that action will follow against any that flout the norms.

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