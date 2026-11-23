The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to widen quality checks of packaged drinking water brands following a controversy involving Bisleri International, after a regulatory sample of the company's bottled water was declared unsafe for consumption during laboratory testing.

The development has put the country's bottled drinking water industry under the scanner, with the regulator planning to test additional samples from Bisleri as well as products manufactured by competing brands.

The action follows laboratory findings involving bromate and polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in a regulatory sample collected from Bisleri's facility. Bisleri has disputed aspects of the findings and maintained that its products are safe for consumption.

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ALSO READ: Bisleri's First Reaction After FSSAI Sanctions Prosecution For Unsafe Packaged Drinking Water

Other Packaged Drinking Water Brands Under Scrutiny

Laboratory findings about Bisleri's bottled water has triggered an inspection of other packaged drinking water brands in the country.

Samples from competing bottled water brands nationwide have already been collected and are undergoing quality testing to ensure strict adherence to safety standards under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

As per the current status, no competing brand has been publicly identified as having failed the proposed nationwide checks.

FSSAI's Action Against Bisleri

On November 22, FSSAI announced that it had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International after a sample collected from its premises failed to meet prescribed safety requirements.

In an official statement, FSSAI said that a regulatory sample of packaged drinking water collected from Bisleri's premises initially failed to meet the prescribed bromate limits and was declared unsafe.

Following an appeal by the company, the sample was sent to a Referral Food Laboratory for further examination. The laboratory also declared it unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Bromate can form as a by-product during certain water disinfection processes, particularly those involving ozone treatment. Certain PAH compounds are associated with serious health risks, including cancer.

Bisleri's Response

Responding to the regulatory action, Bisleri said in a statement that the matter is related to a single batch manufactured at its Goa facility in September 2025.

According to the company's statement, FSSAI collected six samples from the facility on September 30, 2025. Five met all applicable standards in initial testing, while the sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Following an appeal filed on November 22, 2025, the referral laboratory found bromate within the prescribed limit but flagged PAHs in the sample. Bisleri subsequently arranged independent testing at an FSSAI-approved laboratory and submitted its findings to the regulator's Western Regional Office on February 2, 2026.

The company said it received no further communication and believed the matter had been resolved. It also claimed that it had not received the reported prosecution notice as of November 23. Bisleri maintained that its products remain safe for consumption and said it would cooperate with FSSAI.

ALSO READ: Bisleri Faces Action: What Did FSSAI Find In Its Packaged Drinking Water Sample?

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