Iran has warned that it will use "all available tools" to confront the United States' naval blockade, signalling further tensions between the two countries amid an already fragile situation in the Middle East, as reported by Reuters.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks during his weekly news conference on Monday, November 23.

His statement comes as Washington continues to restrict Iran-related oil exports, putting additional pressure on Tehran's energy trade.



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