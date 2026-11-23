Ajay Srivastava, Managing Director of Dimensions Corporate Finance Service, believes the correction in US technology stocks has created an opportunity to accumulate artificial intelligence (AI)-linked shares, including Nvidia, provided investors have adequate liquidity to withstand volatility.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Srivastava said he would be buying AI stocks at current levels, arguing that regulatory scrutiny and concerns around the sector should not overshadow the fundamentals of leading companies. Nvidia has fallen sharply from its record highs, prompting questions about whether investors risk catching a falling knife.

Srivastava said risks are inherent to equity investing, but added that a company's fundamentals and market leadership do not change overnight. He believes the US' global technology leadership is closely linked to a handful of companies and does not expect policymakers to undermine that position. Investigations and political noise may continue, he said, but investors should focus on the long-term strength of businesses.

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He also pointed to Nvidia's recent quarterly performance as evidence that its fundamentals remain sound. In his view, lower valuations can offer an entry point into quality businesses, even if share prices face further pressure.

However, Srivastava advised investors against deploying all their money at once or trying to predict the market bottom. Investors looking to buy should stagger purchases and retain liquidity to take advantage of further declines. Rather than investing the entire intended amount immediately, they could deploy a portion and keep the balance ready.

Srivastava said recent volatility underlines the importance of asset allocation and maintaining cash. With US equities becoming more attractive after the correction, he said investors who missed the earlier AI rally have another opportunity to participate. He also cautioned that possible future curbs on data centres could create uncertainty, but maintained that the opportunity in AI remains substantial for investors with sufficient liquidity.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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