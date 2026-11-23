Ramayana continued its strong box office run on Day 18, with the film witnessing a sharp increase in collections on Sunday and crossing the Rs 1,690-crore gross mark at the worldwide box office.

The film collected Rs 35.60 crore net in India on Day 18, marking a 28.8% jump from the Rs 27.65 crore earned on Day 17. The latest collection takes the film's total India net collections to Rs 942.75 crore, while its India gross collections stand at Rs 1,126.50 crore.

Among language versions, the Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, generating Rs 26.25 crore from 13,852 shows. The Malayalam version collected Rs 3.40 crore from 873 shows, followed by Kannada at Rs 2.50 crore from 449 shows, Tamil at Rs 2.40 crore from 645 shows, and Telugu at Rs 1.05 crore from 458 shows.

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Overall, the film was screened across 16,277 shows nationwide on Day 18 and averaged Rs 21,881 per show, reflecting sustained audience demand across markets.

Combined with its domestic performance, Ramayana has now amassed Rs 1,693.50 crore in worldwide gross collections, further cementing its position among the biggest box office successes of the year.

Ramayana Weekend Collection

Ramayana witnessed a sharp surge in collections over its third weekend, with earnings jumping significantly on Saturday before climbing further on Sunday. On Day 17 (Saturday, November 21), the film collected Rs 27.65 crore net (Rs 33.05 crore gross), which is a 75.6% increase from the previous day.

The momentum continued on Day 18 (Sunday, November 22), when collections rose another 28.8% to Rs 35.60 crore net (Rs 42.50 crore gross) helping the film add Rs 63.25 crore net over the two days.

In overseas markets, the film's gross collections have reached Rs 567 crore.

About Ramayana

Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil.

The film's music has been composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team. It also features actors Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others.

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