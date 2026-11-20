Watrana Rentals IPO and Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, Nov. 19. On Friday, Nov. 20, their grey market premiums stand poles apart on the second day of subscription. Watrana Rentals is trading at a premium of Rs 67, while Mahanadi Coalfields has a much lower GMP of Rs 1.80 at around 7:30 a.m.

At the upper end of their respective price bands, Watrana Rentals shares could list at Rs 312, while Mahanadi Coalfields shares could list at Rs 137.80. This points to potential listing gains of 27.35% and 1.32%, respectively.

On the first day of the IPOs, Watrana Rentals received bids for 3.47 times its issue size, while Mahanadi Coalfields received bids for 0.06 times its issue size.

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Here is a comparison of the latest GMP, estimated listing prices, and subscription figures.

Watrana Rentals Vs Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: GMP Comparison

Particulars Watrana Rentals Mahanadi Coalfields Latest GMP Rs 67 Rs 1.80 Upper price band Rs 245 Rs 136 Estimated listing price Rs 312 Rs 137.80 Expected gain per share Rs 67 Rs 1.80 Potential listing gain 27.35% 1.32% Day 1 subscription 3.47 times 0.06 times

Watrana Rentals IPO GMP Today

Watrana Rentals aims to raise Rs 120.10 crore through the IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 232 to Rs 245 per share. Its latest GMP stands at Rs 67, which suggests that the shares could list at Rs 312 apiece, giving investors a potential gain of 27.35% over the upper price band of Rs 245.

The lot size of the IPO has been fixed at 600 shares. However, investors must apply for at least two lots, or 1,200 shares, for this SME IPO. The minimum investment is Rs 2,94,000 at the upper price band.

If the shares list at the estimated price of Rs 312, investors applying for the minimum lot could make a gain of Rs 80,400.

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Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP Today

Mahanadi Coalfields aims to raise Rs 8,981.12 crore through the IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 129 to Rs 136 per share.

The IPO's latest GMP stands at Rs 1.80. At the upper price band of Rs 136, the shares could list at Rs 137.80, giving investors a potential gain of 1.32%.

The lot size has been fixed at 110 shares, and investors will need to invest at least Rs 14,960 at the upper price band. If the shares list at the estimated price of Rs 137.80, the gain on one lot would be around Rs 198.

Which IPO Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?

Watrana Rentals is ahead of Mahanadi Coalfields in the grey market premium comparison. Its GMP of Rs 67 points to a possible listing gain of 27.35%, much higher than the 1.32% estimated for Mahanadi Coalfields.

The difference is also visible in the subscription numbers.

Both IPOs opened for subscription on November 19 and will close on November 23. The shares are expected to list on November 27.

Note: GMP is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment and can change before listing. The estimated listing prices and gains are based on the latest available GMP and may differ from the actual listing price.

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