Market experts have recommended six stocks for investors looking at short-term trading opportunities. The picks span capital goods, automobiles, education technology, auto components, railways and healthcare, with analysts expecting gains ranging from nearly 4% to over 36% from current levels.

Top picks include Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., TVS Motor Company Limited, Physicswallah Ltd., Gabriel India Ltd., Ircon International Ltd., and Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) (CMP: Rs 435.00)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking, has recommended a buy on BHEL at the current market price of Rs 434.45. He has advised maintaining a stop loss at Rs 426, with a target price of Rs 450. Based on the target price, the stock offers a potential upside of around 3.5% from the current market price.

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TVS Motor Company Limited (CMP: Rs 4,601.40)

Mishra has also recommended buying TVS Motor at the current market price of Rs 4,599. He has set a stop loss at Rs 4,450 and a target price of Rs 4,800. The target implies a potential upside of approximately 4.3% from the current market price.

Physicswallah Ltd. (CMP: Rs 135.90)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has recommended buying Physicswallah in the Rs 130-136 range. He has suggested a stop loss at Rs 124 and a target price of Rs 160. At the current market price of Rs 135.90, the stock offers a potential upside of nearly 17.7%.

Gabriel India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,584.00)

Sarvade has also turned positive on Gabriel India, recommending purchases in the Rs 1,550-1,585 range. The suggested stop loss is Rs 1,449, while the target price stands at Rs 1,860. The recommendation indicates a potential upside of about 17.4% from the current level.

Ircon International Ltd. (CMP: Rs 109.50)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager - Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Broker, has recommended buying Ircon International with a stop loss of Rs 104 and a target price of Rs 118. The target price translates into a potential upside of roughly 7.8% from the current market price.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. (CMP: Rs 809.85)

Patel has also recommended Fortis Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 780 and a target price of Rs 850. The healthcare stock offers a potential upside of around 5% from its current market price of Rs 809.85.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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