Japan's SoftBank Group share price plunged as much as 16.58% to hit an intraday low of JPY 2,950.5 apiece on Friday, leading losses among Asian technology stocks as concerns over artificial intelligence investments weighed on sentiment, despite Anthropic's strong Nasdaq debut.

At 7:14 am IST, the stock was trading 13% lower at JPY 3,065.

The decline came amid a broader sell-off in technology stocks across Japan and South Korea, following overnight losses on Wall Street. SoftBank is one of the biggest backers of OpenAI, Anthropic's rival, and has invested a total of $64.6 billion in the ChatGPT maker.

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The sell-off also extended to semiconductor companies with exposure to the AI trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 4.16%, while South Korea's Kospi declined 3.66%.

AI Exposure

SoftBank's shares came under pressure amid concerns over its exposure to OpenAI and its substantial investments in artificial intelligence. The company's large investment in the ChatGPT maker has made its stock sensitive to changes in sentiment towards the AI sector.

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Investors have also raised concerns over whether the substantial sums being invested in AI infrastructure will generate sufficient returns.

Anthropic's shares made their Nasdaq debut at $111.50 apiece, against an initial public offering price of $83, a premium of 34%. However, the listing failed to lift sentiment across technology stocks.

Tech Sell-Off

Japanese semiconductor stocks also declined, with Tokyo Electron falling 6%, Lasertec dropping 8% and Renesas Electronics losing 5.3% when last checked. The declines followed a 3% overnight fall in Nvidia shares.

In South Korea, Nvidia suppliers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics fell 6% and 4.7%, respectively. The losses followed a decline of more than 2% in the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite overnight after Anthropic's market debut.

Japan Inflation

Japan's annual inflation rate rose to 2.3% in October 2026 from 2.1% in September, reaching its highest level since November 2025.

Core inflation, which excludes fresh food prices, increased to 2.2% from 2.1% in the previous month. The reading remained above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for a second consecutive month.

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