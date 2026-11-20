Asian markets traded lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as weakness in technology stocks and rising inflation in Japan weighed on sentiment. South Korea's Kospi also fell despite a slowdown in the country's producer price inflation in October.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 4.16%, while the broader Topix declined 2.4%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.71%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.13%.

The declines came despite the much-awaited debut of Anthropic on the Nasdaq. The artificial intelligence company's shares listed at $111.50 apiece, against an issue price of $83, marking a 34% premium.

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Japan Inflation

Japan's annual inflation rate rose to 2.3% in October 2026 from 2.1% in September, reaching its highest level since November 2025.

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Core inflation, which excludes fresh food prices, increased to 2.2% from 2.1% in the previous month. The reading remained above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for a second consecutive month.

South Korea's producer prices rose 7.2% year on year in October, easing from a 7.6% increase in September.

Wall Street Losses

Overnight, all three major US indices ended lower, with Anthropic's stock market debut failing to lift broader market sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.19%, while the S&P 500 declined 2.03%. The Nasdaq Composite, which has a higher concentration of technology stocks, ended 2.25% lower.

Anthropic shares opened on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT at $111.50 shortly before noon, a gain of 34% over the IPO price of $83. The stock later pared its gains, ending the session about 13% below its opening price but still closing 17% above the issue price.

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