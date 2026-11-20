Iran has rejected US claims that it is exploring biological or chemical weapons. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei compared the allegations to the run-up to the 2003 Iraq war, saying Washington was following "the same fraudulent script".

In a post on X on Friday, Baghaei said the "allegations keep changing, but the underlying narrative remains disturbingly familiar". He added that the world was being expected to "suffer a bout of collective amnesia", likening it to Dory, the forgetful fish from *Finding Nemo*.

Powell's Vial Recalled

Baghaei pointed to Colin Powell's 2003 address to the UN Security Council, where the then US Secretary of State held up a small vial to illustrate the alleged threat from Iraq's weapons of mass destruction. He called it "an enduring symbol of one of the most consequential intelligence failures and political deceptions in modern history".

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Intelligence claims about Iraq, he said, were "deliberately weaponized to manufacture public support and pave the way for a military invasion". The consequences, he added, were "catastrophic" for Iraq, the wider region and American society.

He ended with a question: "has the world learned anything from the disastrous lessons of 2003, or are we about to let them deceive the public on a grand scale all over again?"

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What The US Has Claimed

US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that there were indications Iran may be working on biological or chemical weapons. He argued this was because the US had "shut them out" of obtaining nuclear weapons.

"There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio," he said. He also warned that Washington would respond with overwhelming force if Tehran attacked the United States.

CNN has separately reported US intelligence suggesting Iran is planning to target senior administration officials with a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington. The report said American officials have not established that Tehran is capable of carrying out such attacks.

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Officials Divided

Israel has shared intelligence with the US claiming Iran is considering using chemical weapons against its adversaries. Some American officials reacted with alarm and others with deep scepticism. For some, the talk has evoked the flawed US intelligence on Iraq in 2002.

The US intelligence community's 2025 Annual Threat Assessment said Iran "very likely aims to continue R&D of chemical and biological agents for offensive purposes". Iran has repeatedly denied possessing chemical weapons.

The exchange comes amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and heightened tension around the Strait of Hormuz.

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