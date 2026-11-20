Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with Brent crude trading slightly above $92 a barrel, as expectations of ample global supply offset concerns about a possible fresh round of US strikes on Iran.

Last checked, Brent crude oil prices were trading 0.35% higher at $92.3 a barrel.

Brent crude oil edged higher but remained on course for a third consecutive weekly decline. According to reports, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz had reached record levels as supplies from the Middle East continued to recover.

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The US, China and Russia also agreed at a trilateral meeting on Thursday to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products. Earlier this week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected a global oil supply surplus of around 2 million barrels per day in the current quarter, while Goldman Sachs warned of a possible surplus next year.

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On the geopolitical front, US President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to decide on the next course of action against Iran, despite reports of a growing likelihood of further US strikes in recent days.

Supply Concerns

Oil prices had risen on Thursday as reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz drew attention to supply risks. Brent crude futures gained 77 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $92.72 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December delivery rose $1.08, or 1.3%, to $84.34.

Iran's navy said two oil tankers had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and exploded. The statement was carried by state media, but Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement also fired missiles at Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The country's civil defence said the attack damaged several floors of the tower housing the headquarters of its sovereign wealth fund, as well as nearby buildings. No injuries were reported, state news agency SPA reportedly said.

According to reports, two Western officials briefed by Saudi Arabia said earlier on Thursday that the kingdom was preparing for a war against Yemen's Houthis that could extend well into next year.

The IEA said cumulative losses from the Middle East conflict had reached 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic metres of gas supply from the Gulf. It added that the conflict could reduce global oil demand by more than 4% by 2035 if governments accelerated electrification, improved energy efficiency and switched to alternative fuels.

Global Supply

Saudi Arabia's crude exports rose nearly 21% in September from August to 5.38 million barrels per day, the highest level since February, according to data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative released on Thursday.

A larger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories, reported on Wednesday, added to concerns about excess supply. Brent fell 1.3% in the previous session, while WTI declined 3.2% to settle at its lowest level since August 26.

Wright said Washington was considering increasing diesel and oil exports to Europe, where the US has become the leading supplier since the conflict between the US and Iran began.

Russian crude production also faces the risk of further declines as Ukrainian attacks on refineries and export infrastructure intensify. Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources, that Ukrainian drone attacks had reduced the combined crude processing volumes of Russian oil refineries by 45% since late October.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would retaliate after Ukraine struck the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea for the third time that week. He also said he was abandoning any proposal for a moratorium on attacks against each other's energy sectors and shipping.

Trump On Iran

Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping both believed oil should continue to flow through the Strait of Hormuz. He also said the US would "see what happens" in its conflict with Iran after January 1, without explaining the significance of that date.

At their trilateral meeting on Thursday, Trump, Xi and Putin agreed on a symbolic peace declaration. They reaffirmed that nuclear war should never be fought and pledged to increase supplies of refined petroleum products to all countries.

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