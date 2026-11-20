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Stock Market Today

Indian benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, ended higher on Thursday, led by gains in auto stocks.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

NSE Nifty 50 ended at 25,514.30, up 286.35 points or 1.14%, while BSE Sensex closed at 83,021.75, up 989.94 points or 1.21%.

US Markets Today

US stocks rallied on Thursday, with technology shares leading the gains as investor optimism around Anthropic's blockbuster initial public offering breathed new life into the artificial intelligence trade.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.70% to 24,844.98 in early trading, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.91% to 7,390.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.04% higher at 50,217.36, according to market data at 9:48 a.m. ET.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Nov 20: Will Nifty Cross 26,000 Mark Next? Technical Analysts Flag Key Levels

Stocks In News

NLC India: NLC Renewables files DRHP for IPO; fresh issue up to Rs 3,300 crore and OFS of up to 10 crore shares. Parent NLC India to partially monetize stake.

NLC Renewables files DRHP for IPO; fresh issue up to Rs 3,300 crore and OFS of up to 10 crore shares. Parent NLC India to partially monetize stake. Stallion India Fluorochemicals: Guides for 30-35% CAGR over the next three years. Commissioned helium facility in September 2026 and is developing a 10,000 MT R-32 plant with revenue potential of Rs 500-600 crore. Focus remains on semiconductor and specialty gases, with a 3-4% margin improvement target. (Source: PPT)

Guides for 30-35% CAGR over the next three years. Commissioned helium facility in September 2026 and is developing a 10,000 MT R-32 plant with revenue potential of Rs 500-600 crore. Focus remains on semiconductor and specialty gases, with a 3-4% margin improvement target. (Source: PPT) Ashoka Buildcon: Saudi Arabia project worth Rs 846.38 crore cancelled by Diriyah Company due to internal employer-related factors. Project was awarded in February 2026.

Saudi Arabia project worth Rs 846.38 crore cancelled by Diriyah Company due to internal employer-related factors. Project was awarded in February 2026. Firstsource Solutions: Partners with SEW.AI to launch AI-led solutions for utility companies, focusing on billing, collections, cash recovery and operating cost optimization.

Partners with SEW.AI to launch AI-led solutions for utility companies, focusing on billing, collections, cash recovery and operating cost optimization. Avanti Feeds: Management highlighted pressure on margins due to higher raw material costs, anti-dumping duties and elevated freight expenses affecting shrimp processing operations. (Source: PPT)

Management highlighted pressure on margins due to higher raw material costs, anti-dumping duties and elevated freight expenses affecting shrimp processing operations. (Source: PPT) Coal India: Receives Letter of Intent from the Ministry of Heavy Industries to set up a rare earth permanent magnet facility through an SPV with NFTDC. Planned capacity is 1,200 TPA with a seven-year execution timeline.

Receives Letter of Intent from the Ministry of Heavy Industries to set up a rare earth permanent magnet facility through an SPV with NFTDC. Planned capacity is 1,200 TPA with a seven-year execution timeline. Atul Ltd: US initiates trade-duty investigation into alleged transshipment of Chinese-origin 2,4-D imports. Company has denied the allegations.

US initiates trade-duty investigation into alleged transshipment of Chinese-origin 2,4-D imports. Company has denied the allegations. Hexaware Technologies: Renews Microsoft Azure Expert MSP accreditation, marking its fourth consecutive year as an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider.

Renews Microsoft Azure Expert MSP accreditation, marking its fourth consecutive year as an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. NITCO: Seeks shareholder approval for a Rs 400 crore related-party transaction with Authum Investment & Infrastructure, including working capital funding and invoice discounting facilities.

Seeks shareholder approval for a Rs 400 crore related-party transaction with Authum Investment & Infrastructure, including working capital funding and invoice discounting facilities. Dilip Buildcon: Wins a Rs 419.47 crore Gurugram Metro Rail project involving depot-cum-workshop construction, including civil, architectural and E&M works. Project execution period is 21 months.

Wins a Rs 419.47 crore Gurugram Metro Rail project involving depot-cum-workshop construction, including civil, architectural and E&M works. Project execution period is 21 months. Karur Vysya Bank: Revises lending rates effective November 22. One-year MCLR raised to 9.30% from 9.25% and overnight MCLR to 8.90% from 8.85%. Base Rate cut to 10.95% from 11.20% and BPLR reduced to 15.95% from 16.20%.

Revises lending rates effective November 22. One-year MCLR raised to 9.30% from 9.25% and overnight MCLR to 8.90% from 8.85%. Base Rate cut to 10.95% from 11.20% and BPLR reduced to 15.95% from 16.20%. Anand Rathi Wealth: Invests Rs 45 crore in OCDs of Anand Rathi Towers carrying a 7.5% annual coupon. Funds will be used for working capital and real estate development.

Invests Rs 45 crore in OCDs of Anand Rathi Towers carrying a 7.5% annual coupon. Funds will be used for working capital and real estate development. Ramco Systems: Canadian Coast Guard goes live with Ramco Aviation Software across 14 bases and vessels under Phase 1. Phase 2 implementation is underway.

Canadian Coast Guard goes live with Ramco Aviation Software across 14 bases and vessels under Phase 1. Phase 2 implementation is underway. One 97 Communications (Paytm): Paytm Singapore to invest up to Rs 200 crore to acquire a 19.1% stake in CardUp. Initial investment is around Rs 162 crore. Paytm will also infuse an additional Rs 500 crore into its Singapore unit.

Paytm Singapore to invest up to Rs 200 crore to acquire a 19.1% stake in CardUp. Initial investment is around Rs 162 crore. Paytm will also infuse an additional Rs 500 crore into its Singapore unit. Urban Company: Successfully closes QIP, allotting 1.60 crore shares at Rs 156 per share, a 3.12% discount to the floor price.

Successfully closes QIP, allotting 1.60 crore shares at Rs 156 per share, a 3.12% discount to the floor price. Dr. Agarwal's Health Care: Completes amalgamation with Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital and allots 1.52 crore new equity shares under a 23:2 share swap ratio. Shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

Completes amalgamation with Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital and allots 1.52 crore new equity shares under a 23:2 share swap ratio. Shares will be listed on NSE and BSE. Voltas: Forms a 50:50 joint venture with Atomberg named Atomberg Airtech. Both partners will invest up to Rs 100 crore each to expand in the air-conditioning and cooling segment.

Forms a 50:50 joint venture with Atomberg named Atomberg Airtech. Both partners will invest up to Rs 100 crore each to expand in the air-conditioning and cooling segment. JK Cement: Acquires a 27.03% stake in a renewable energy SPV for Rs 5.14 crore to secure captive power for its Muddapur plant through a hybrid solar-wind project.

Acquires a 27.03% stake in a renewable energy SPV for Rs 5.14 crore to secure captive power for its Muddapur plant through a hybrid solar-wind project. Puravankara: Provides a Rs 300 crore corporate guarantee to support a subsidiary's NCD issuance. The subsidiary is raising funds through 3,000 NCDs with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

Provides a Rs 300 crore corporate guarantee to support a subsidiary's NCD issuance. The subsidiary is raising funds through 3,000 NCDs with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each. Embassy Developments: Acquires the remaining 50% stake in a subsidiary from CP Senior Housing India LLC for Rs 32.65 crore, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Acquires the remaining 50% stake in a subsidiary from CP Senior Housing India LLC for Rs 32.65 crore, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. Dynamatic Technologies: Subsidiary Dynauton raises Rs 39.95 crore through a preferential allotment. Dynamatic's stake falls to 93.75%, and Dynauton ceases to be a wholly owned subsidiary.

Subsidiary Dynauton raises Rs 39.95 crore through a preferential allotment. Dynamatic's stake falls to 93.75%, and Dynauton ceases to be a wholly owned subsidiary. ACME Solar Holdings: Commissions a 57.69 MW FDRE project in Rajasthan comprising 100.02 MW of solar capacity and a 57.69 MW/265.38 MWh battery energy storage system. PPA signed with NHPC.

Commissions a 57.69 MW FDRE project in Rajasthan comprising 100.02 MW of solar capacity and a 57.69 MW/265.38 MWh battery energy storage system. PPA signed with NHPC. Capri Global Capital: Raises USD 30 million (about Rs 280 crore) through bonds proposed to be listed on NSE IFSC. Bonds have a 36-month tenure and are secured against receivables, with pricing linked to Term SOFR + 240 bps.

Raises USD 30 million (about Rs 280 crore) through bonds proposed to be listed on NSE IFSC. Bonds have a 36-month tenure and are secured against receivables, with pricing linked to Term SOFR + 240 bps. PACE Digitek: Receives in-principle approval from BSE for the proposed listing of 2.5 lakh NCDs worth Rs 250 crore.

What To Watch

Global News

Euro: ECB President Lagarde Speech

ECB President Lagarde Speech US : Initial Jobless Claims

: Initial Jobless Claims Japan: Core Inflation Rate

Board Meeting

Indian Bank: To consider additional AT1/Tier-2 bond issue. Fundraise beyond existing Rs 2,000 crore approval. Basel III-compliant capital instruments. No final approval yet.

To consider additional AT1/Tier-2 bond issue. Fundraise beyond existing Rs 2,000 crore approval. Basel III-compliant capital instruments. No final approval yet. TTK Healthcare: To consider scheme of arrangement. Proposal for bonus NCRPS issuance. Preference shares to be issued to equity shareholders.

Corporate Actions

SML Mahindra: Rights issue in the ratio of 2:7 at a premium of Rs 3,496 per share.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services: Announces share buyback.

Shares Coming Out of Lock-In

Bonfiglioli Transmissions: 6 million shares (3% of outstanding shares), 1-month lock-in.

6 million shares (3% of outstanding shares), 1-month lock-in. Zetwerk Manufacturing Business: 75 million shares (4% of outstanding shares), 1-month lock-in.

75 million shares (4% of outstanding shares), 1-month lock-in. Tonbo Imaging India: 2 million shares (3% of outstanding shares), 1-month lock-in.

2 million shares (3% of outstanding shares), 1-month lock-in. NSE: 1 million shares (0.05% of outstanding shares), 3-month lock-in.

1 million shares (0.05% of outstanding shares), 3-month lock-in. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power: 416 million shares (60% of outstanding shares), 6-month lock-in.

IPO Update

Crystal Crop Protection IPO (Closed)

Total Subscription: 3.08x

QIB: 2.23x

NII: 3.58x

Retail: 3.31x

Employees: 5.12x

Issue Size: Rs 456 crore | Price Band: Rs 259-272 per share

AGM

Sanathan Textiles

Bulk Deals

BLS Polymers

IRAGE Broking Services LLP bought 2,42,731 shares at Rs 292.99/share .

at . IRAGE Broking Services LLP sold 3,56,187 shares at Rs 297.54/share.

Block Deals

IIFL Capital

Sellers:

Ardent Impex Pvt Ltd sold 20,00,000 shares at Rs 350/share .

at . Kalki Family Trust sold 10,00,000 shares at Rs 350/share .

at . Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain sold 3,23,00,000 shares at Rs 350/share .

at . Venkatraman R sold 87,00,000 shares at Rs 350/share.

Buyer:

FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd bought 4,40,00,000 shares at Rs 350/share.

Black Box

Sellers:

Jainam Broking Ltd sold 3,80,575 shares at Rs 853.4/share .

at . Setu Securities Pvt Ltd sold 7,45,425 shares at Rs 853.4/share.

Buyers:

Quant Mutual Fund bought 3,75,000 shares at Rs 853.4/share .

at . Florida Retirement System bought 5,60,000 shares at Rs 853.4/share .

at . Optimix Wholesale Global Emerging Markets Share Trust bought 2,00,000 shares at Rs 853.4/share.

Insider Trades

NCC Ltd: A V S R Holdings Pvt Ltd (Promoter) bought 15,81,144 shares.

ASM Framework

Short-Term ASM Stage I (effective November 20, 2026):

Bharat Parenterals

Dishman Carbogen Amcis

Oriana Power

Trading Tweaks

Price Band Reduced From 10% To 5%

Shringar House of Mangalsutra

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F&O Cues