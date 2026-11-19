US stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday, with investors betting that the AI company's record-breaking IPO would revive a battered technology trade. By mid-morning in New York, most of those gains had disappeared, and the Dow was firmly in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 695 points, or 1.39%, at 49,503 around 11:56 am ET, nearly 950 points below its session high. The S&P 500 fell 0.84% to 7,262, about 2.1% off its intraday peak. The Nasdaq Composite, which had jumped as much as 2.1% early on, was down 0.57% at 24,290.

The reversal came even as Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, listed at 34% above the IPO price. Shares of the Claude chatbot maker opened at $111.50 on Nasdaq on Thursday, valuing the company at about $2 trillion. The stock later pared some gains and was trading at about $105, up roughly 27%

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AI Trade Loses Momentum

The early chip rally faded fast. AMD was down about 7% after short seller Hunterbrook Capital disclosed a bet against the company, alleging business ties to Chinese entities subject to US export restrictions. The stock had fallen more than 10% at one point. AMD did not immediately address the allegations.

Nvidia slipped into the red, trading about 0.3% lower at $150.54, while Micron was barely higher after rising as much as 6% earlier. Anthropic investor Amazon was down 0.5%, while Alphabet held on to a gain of almost 0.9%.

“I've looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI,” Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, told Reuters before the debut. “Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies.”

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co, framed the test in a note cited by CNN: “The question now is whether this IPO is something that will breathe new life into the AI trade and allow it to create a renewed leg of the bull market in the technology sector.”

ALSO READ: Alphabet Shares Spike Nearly 5% After Opening Bell. Here's The Anthropic Link To It

UnitedHealth, Walmart Drag The Dow

The Dow's heavier losses came from outside tech. UnitedHealth fell about 4%, extending a selloff in managed-care stocks that began after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services proposed clawing back Medicare Advantage overpayments going back to 2018. The stock dropped more than 10% on Wednesday alone.

Walmart slipped about 1.4% after its quarterly results. The retailer raised its full-year guidance, but its forecast implies fourth-quarter earnings below Street estimates.

Rates Back In Focus

Bond markets offered little relief. The 10-year US Treasury yield stood at 5.07%, after touching 5.11% earlier in the session.

Data released before the open added to inflation worries. The Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing index fell to 6.3 in November, far below the 18 economists had expected, while its prices received gauge jumped to its highest level since June 2022. Initial jobless claims rose to 203,000, above estimates of 197,000.

The data landed a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting showed almost all officials expect further rate hikes. Markets are now pricing in a near-certain quarter-point increase in December.

Not everyone is convinced the AI story still has room to run. Joachim Klement, a research analyst at Panmure Liberum, said on Thursday he would exit equities entirely. “I will sell my personal holdings in stocks and move into long-term government bonds,” he said, according to CNBC.

ALSO READ: Every Analyst Says Buy: Wall Street Sees 40% Upside In Anthropic Even Before Its First Trade

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