After raising more than $81 billion in record IPO, Anthropic is set for its long-awaited Nasdaq debut on Thursday, likely to make investors richer as Wall Street analysts estimate an average upside of around 40%.

According to Bloomberg data, the Claude chatbot maker's average 12-month price target stands at $116.25, implying a potential upside of 40.1%. Additonally, analysts tracked by the Bloomberg have remained bullish on Anthropic, indicating a Buy or Outperform rating, reflecting optimism about the company's growth prospects. Melius Research and New Street Research suggested Buy on Anthropic stock, while KGI Securities and Citizens indicated outperform and market outperform on the stock.

Anthropic priced its IPO of Class A common stock at $83 per share, with the offer comprising 980 million shares, of which 956.35 million are being sold by Anthropic and 23.65 million by existing shareholders. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by existing investors.

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“Today Anthropic, PBC priced its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at $83.00 per share,” Anthropic said.

It added, “The offering consists of 980,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, 956,351,354 of which are being sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders. Anthropic will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.”

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Meanwhile, the derivatives of online brokerage IG International reflect a 24% premium, while crypto perpetual futures on the Hyperliquid blockchain indicated at a 20% gain to Anthropic's pricing, Bloomberg reported.

Despite around 24% grey market premium, it must be noted that shares of companies that listed on US exchanges this year have tumbled at an average of about 4%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“With a well-priced IPO, you always need to leave a little upside,” Jacques-Aurélien Marcireau, chief executive of Paris-based asset management firm Stilgar AM told Bloomberg News. “The burden of proof over the coming years is going to be immense” for Anthropic, he added.

Additionally, Polymarket points the other way, with traders widely expecting Anthropic to close at or below a $1.5 trillion market cap on its first day. Polymarket traders estimate Anthropic having 82% possibility of ending Thursday with a valuation at or below $1.5 trillion, despite the company priced its IPO above its expected range, according to a report by Time.



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