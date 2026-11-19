An emotional death notice from Mumbai has gone viral on social media after an elderly woman, who reportedly lived alone for nearly 40 years, passed away without her daughters or close family members being present.
The woman, who is identified as Lalitha Krishnamurthy, died on November 13, prompting her neighbours to appeal publicly for information about her family so they could be contacted.
Originally from Chennai, Krishnamurthy had reportedly been living alone in Mumbai for four decades.
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Following her death, residents of her building began trying to trace her daughters and other relatives. With their whereabouts unknown, a newspaper advertisement was published requesting them or anyone with information about the family to get in touch.
The notice read, "We earnestly request her children, immediate family members, relatives, or anyone who may know their whereabouts to contact us."
The appeal included contact details of people who could be reached regarding the matter. It subsequently gained attention on social media, with several users expressing sadness over the circumstances surrounding her death.
According to an X user, Kishore Subramanian, who claimed to have contacted one of the numbers mentioned in the notice, Krishnamurthy had spent around 40 years living alone. He also said that neighbours from her building stepped in to complete the formalities following her death.
Lalitha Krishnamurthy is still searching… No Voice to say, “Amma Goodbye”. 🕉️ 🕉️ 🕉️ 🕉️ 🕉️ 🕉️ 🕉️ 🕉️ 🕉️ 🕉️ 🕉️ I dialled the number given in the advertisement. It belonged to Pawan Shetty. I was already shaken when I read the notice about Mrs. Lalitha Krishnamurthy. What he told me left me choked. She had lived alone for forty years. Originally from Chennai, she passed away in Mumbai on 13th November 2026. Two daughters exist somewhere in this world — their addresses, their lives, even the reason for the silence never shared. She carried that quiet to the end. A couple who were cousins became the only family she had. When she died, it was the people of the building who completed the formalities. No one from her own blood came. The same cousin & neighbours like Pawan Shetty — who had stood by her in life, helped her make her final journey. Still searching for the daughters who were never found while she was alive ( Ad placed by the cousin). A search that continues even after Lalitha is gone, a yearning that death itself could not silence. No signal, no effort, no public notice has been strong enough to reach the children she left behind. Every child, when born, had at least one soul with them — the mother. She was the first face, the first touch, the first reason the world felt safe. And yet, alas, there are mothers who die with just nobody around. No child at the bedside. No hand to hold. No voice that once called her “Amma” to say goodbye. The one who gave life is left to leave it alone. I have always said a son or daughter is not an ATM. Money can be sent across cities and countries. Presence cannot. A monthly transfer does not sit beside you when the nights grow long. It does not notice when your voice grows thinner. It does not hold your hand when fear finally arrives. I am 51. Work had taken our families to different cities, not anger, not ego. After years of living separately, we have chosen to return. We are building a joint family home now. Not because the old ways were perfect, but because we finally understood that the strongest thing a family can offer is not money or independence — it is the quiet certainty that someone will still be there. This is no longer one woman's story. Across our cities, parents who once filled rooms with laughter are dying with only a television for company. Children leave for better lives and sometimes never return — not even for the final goodbye. Phone calls shrink. “We will come soon” stretches into years. Joint families dissolve. And many elders, out of pride or pain, simply stop waiting… while somewhere deep inside, the yearning never really ends. We still speak of parents as God, of duty, of Indian values. Yet somewhere between ambition and distance, many of them are being left to grow old in silence — still searching, in their own way, for the children who no longer come. If you are a son or daughter reading this, or one day reading a notice like the one for Lalitha Krishnamurthy — there is still time while they breathe. I am willing to help if somebody can locate her children. Some pursuits are beyond the purpose of any gain, and this one is for sure. Call them today. Or don't be surprised when even the cousin who stood by her has to place an ad to find the children who never came. Lalitha Krishnamurthy is gone. The search for her daughters continues. The yearning didn't end with her. It just became public. If any of you can help, please 🙏 do. May she attain Sadgati. OM Shanti.— Kishore Subramanian (@Kishore1975_) November 19, 2026
The incident has sparked conversations about elderly people living without family support, particularly in large cities where children and relatives may live far away.
The tragedy is not even death. But no kith and kin even knowing about her death. Prayers 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/j2DtPEeEyx— Muthukrishnan Dhandapani (@dmuthuk) November 19, 2026
While some social media users pointed out that family members living overseas may not always be able to return immediately following a death, others highlighted the emotional isolation that elderly people can experience.
One particularly moving reaction to the incident described the tragedy of a mother passing away without someone beside her to say goodbye.
Shattered by reading this. C'mon guys! Least you can do is to be there for your own parents on this final journey!— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 19, 2026
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As the search for Krishnamurthy's family draws attention online, her story has become a reminder of the challenges faced by elderly people who spend their later years without the presence of their loved ones.
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