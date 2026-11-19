An emotional death notice from Mumbai has gone viral on social media after an elderly woman, who reportedly lived alone for nearly 40 years, passed away without her daughters or close family members being present.

The woman, who is identified as Lalitha Krishnamurthy, died on November 13, prompting her neighbours to appeal publicly for information about her family so they could be contacted.

Originally from Chennai, Krishnamurthy had reportedly been living alone in Mumbai for four decades.

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Following her death, residents of her building began trying to trace her daughters and other relatives. With their whereabouts unknown, a newspaper advertisement was published requesting them or anyone with information about the family to get in touch.

The notice read, "We earnestly request her children, immediate family members, relatives, or anyone who may know their whereabouts to contact us."

The appeal included contact details of people who could be reached regarding the matter. It subsequently gained attention on social media, with several users expressing sadness over the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to an X user, Kishore Subramanian, who claimed to have contacted one of the numbers mentioned in the notice, Krishnamurthy had spent around 40 years living alone. He also said that neighbours from her building stepped in to complete the formalities following her death.

The incident has sparked conversations about elderly people living without family support, particularly in large cities where children and relatives may live far away.

While some social media users pointed out that family members living overseas may not always be able to return immediately following a death, others highlighted the emotional isolation that elderly people can experience.

One particularly moving reaction to the incident described the tragedy of a mother passing away without someone beside her to say goodbye.

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As the search for Krishnamurthy's family draws attention online, her story has become a reminder of the challenges faced by elderly people who spend their later years without the presence of their loved ones.

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