A short seller's report has turned the spotlight on two figures from the AI chip trade: Cenly Chen, a former senior executive at Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Jay Puri, until recently Nvidia's third-ranking executive.

Muddy Waters Research asks whether the woman photographed alongside Puri is the same Chen named in a lawsuit over chip diversions to China. It has not confirmed that she is, and nothing against either person has been proven.

Chen was SMCI's senior vice president and chief growth officer, and left in late April or early May, according to the report. Muddy Waters says she now heads Chronoscale as chief executive.

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Her name appears in a shareholder class action filed against SMCI in October. The complaint alleges she ran the company's purchases of Nvidia chips and decided which customers received them.

It cites former employees who say she must have known of illicit sales. She has not been charged, and the allegations are unproven.

The lawsuit follows a criminal case. In March, US prosecutors indicted three people linked to SMCI: a co-founder, a manager in Taiwan and a third-party broker.

They are accused of routing about $2.5 billion worth of servers fitted with Nvidia chips to buyers in China through a Bangkok-based intermediary, in breach of US export controls. One has pleaded guilty and one has pleaded not guilty. The third is reported to be on the run.

Puri spent 21 years running Nvidia's worldwide field operations, overseeing global sales and partnerships. He stepped back from the role in June but remains a senior adviser. Only chief executive Jensen Huang and finance chief Colette Kress ranked above him.

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Muddy Waters says he held 3,665,220 Nvidia shares, worth about $570 million at the 16 November close.

The report's central question rests on photographs. Muddy Waters says a woman tagged as "Cenly Chen", and in some captions "Cenly Puri", appeared beside Puri at public events between 2024 and 2026.

It says it asked Chronoscale's investor relations firm whether she is the same person and received no reply. Puri has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The source of the claims matters. Muddy Waters is betting against Nvidia and said it would start covering much of that position after publication, calling the move prudent risk management and not a loss of conviction.

The report, published on 17 November, lands at a delicate time. Huang resigned last week, and Kress is interim chief executive while the board searches for a successor.

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