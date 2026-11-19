A Reddit user's claim of securing a high-paying job offer worth upto 45 lakh per annum (LPA), despite having no technical background has sparked a discussion online about alternative ways to find employment in India's highly competitive job market.

The original poster claimed that directly approaching company founders and hiring managers through cold emails proved to be more effective than relying entirely on conventional job portals. "I've landed pretty much every job I've had through cold emails, including offers worth 40 LPA despite coming from a non-technical background," they stated.

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In the post, shared on the subreddit r/FresherTechJobsIndia, the user stated that applying for vacancies through job portals and waiting for recruiters to respond may not always be the most effective approach. Instead, candidates could consider contacting people directly involved in hiring decisions.

The poster shared several suggestions for writing effective cold emails. The first recommendation was to introduce oneself by highlighting relevant experience, professional skills and achievements without making the message unnecessarily lengthy.

The Redditor also advised candidates to research companies before contacting them. Rather than sending identical messages to multiple organisations, applicants should explain why they are interested in a particular company and demonstrate an understanding of its business. "Show that you've actually researched the company. Don't send generic templates," they stated.

Another suggestion was to clearly mention the position you're pursuing and explain how your skills could contribute to the organisation. The user further recommended including a resume link and a portfolio showcasing previous work, projects or professional accomplishments. This, they suggested, could help candidates demonstrate their capabilities, particularly when they do not have the conventional technical qualifications.

The Redditor also highlighted the importance of offering something valuable to potential employers. Candidates could share observations, ideas or suggestions related to a company's product or business instead of simply applying for a job.

The post also emphasised the importance of contacting founders and hiring managers directly and personalising every email. The poster advised candidates to follow up if they do not receive a response within four to five days.

The original poster's broader argument was that applicants should give employers a reason to engage with them. "Remember, you're not asking someone to give you a job. You're giving them a reason to talk to you," the poster stated.

Reddit Users React

The post received mixed reactions from other Reddit users. While some found the suggestions useful, others questioned the authenticity of the account and whether the discussion was intended to promote an AI related service.

Some users also raised practical questions about finding founders' email addresses and identifying the right hiring managers to approach. Others acknowledged that personalised emails could help candidates stand out.

The Reddit discussion highlights an alternative job search strategy at a time when candidates are increasingly competing for limited opportunities through online recruitment platforms.

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