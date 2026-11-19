Providing financial assistance to a relative does not always involve lending them money directly. In some cases, becoming a co-signer on their loan may be enough to help them obtain financing. This can be particularly useful when a parent, spouse or sibling has an insufficient credit history or does not meet the lender's income requirements.

The arrangement involves more than lending your name to a loan application. It can make you financially accountable and expose your own credit standing to the other borrower's repayment behaviour.

How Does Co-Signing Affect Your Credit Score?

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The arrangement can also put your credit record at risk. If the main borrower misses instalments, makes payments after the due date or stops repaying altogether, the negative information may be shared with credit bureaus for both parties. This could result in a decline in your CIBIL score.

For example, suppose you co-sign a personal loan for your brother or sister. If they develop a pattern of missing EMIs, the repayment lapses may find a place in your credit history.

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Your own record of timely payments on existing loans and credit cards may not be enough to prevent the damage.

Can It Affect Your Ability To Get Another Loan?

Agreeing to co-sign a loan could make it harder for you to obtain credit later. Banks and financial institutions examine an applicant's existing liabilities before approving a home loan, vehicle loan or personal loan. This assessment helps them determine whether the applicant can comfortably manage additional repayments.

A loan taken with your name as a co-signer may be treated as an existing financial commitment, even if someone else is making the monthly payments. This can push up your debt-to-income ratio and affect the loan amount you qualify for.

The primary borrower may have maintained a consistent EMI payment record, but the outstanding debt could still affect your borrowing eligibility.

Can You Remove Yourself As A Co-Signer?

Getting your name removed from a co-signed loan can be a complicated process. Regular EMI payments by the primary borrower do not automatically end your responsibility towards the debt.

You cannot simply ask the bank to remove you from the agreement and expect the obligation to cease.

The lender's approval is necessary before you can be released from the liability. This may involve the main borrower proving that their income and credit profile are strong enough to support the loan independently. Refinancing the existing debt or bringing in another eligible co-signer could also help facilitate the change.

Agreeing to co-sign should follow a careful review of the primary borrower's financial circumstances. Examine their regular earnings, outstanding loans and overall repayment record to understand whether they can comfortably service the debt.

Make sure you are aware of the loan tenure, sanctioned amount and monthly instalment before accepting any responsibility.

You must also prepare for the possibility that the borrower may default. Consider whether your own income and savings would be sufficient to cover the full unpaid balance without putting your financial goals at risk.

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