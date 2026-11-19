Oorla's journey began during Diwali in 2021, when its founders sent a box of regional food specialities to a customer in Texas. What started as a small venture has since grown into an international food business catering to Indians living overseas.

Oorla was established by four entrepreneurs, with the initial idea coming from US-based co-founder Gayathri Devi Ganesan. She saw an opportunity to cater to the longing among non-resident Indians for familiar regional foods that reminded them of home.

She brought three entrepreneurs from Coimbatore on board: Saravana Kumar Mohanraj, Prabhakaran Balasundaram and Arvindh Saravana Bhavan. During the early days, the three took charge of the entire process, from sourcing traditional snacks and delicacies from local producers to packing orders and arranging international deliveries. The effort generated an encouraging response, with the company receiving around 850 orders in its first month.

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Oorla has adopted a decentralised sourcing model instead of setting up a large manufacturing unit of its own. The company works with more than 30 local artisans and food vendors, some of whom make products exclusively for the brand. Orders are prepared only after customers place them, helping maintain freshness.

Vendors typically need 24 to 48 hours to prepare the items. Before being shipped overseas, the sweets and savouries are sent for laboratory testing at a facility in Coimbatore.

Oorla follows strict standards when deciding which products make it to its catalogue. Food items must have a minimum shelf life of seven to 10 days to qualify for sale. This requirement helps the company deliver traditional specialities, including Tirunelveli halwa and Srivilliputhur palkova, to overseas customers while retaining their original taste and freshness.

The business has recorded considerable growth since its launch. By February 2024, it had processed more than 50,000 orders from customers in over 50 countries.

Its reach has since widened to more than one lakh households globally. Oorla has also entered the domestic market through Oorla.in, allowing customers across India to order its range of regional delicacies.

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