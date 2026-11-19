Indian benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, opened on a flat note on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets as investors assessed developments in the Middle East, oil prices and the upcoming Nasdaq listing of artificial intelligence company Anthropic.

The BSE Sensex opened at 82,074.16 against its previous close of 82,031.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 25,186.80, compared with its previous close of 25,220.45.

Global Cues

Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors tracked regional economic data and developments surrounding Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO).

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Japan's Nikkei 225 extended its gains, rising 0.2%, while the broader Topix declined 0.25%. South Korea's Kospi, which initially advanced as much as 2%, reversed its gains and was trading around 1.2% lower. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1%.

READ | Asian Markets Today: Kospi Jumps 2%, Nikkei Extends Gains As $81 Billion Anthropic IPO Takes Centre Stage

US markets ended mixed overnight, ahead of Anthropic's IPO listing. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 declined 1.13% and 0.23%, respectively.

Institutional Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 4,553.87 crore on November 18. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), meanwhile, were net sellers, offloading shares worth Rs 4,454.65 crore.

Oil Prices Today

Oil prices continued to trade lower on Thursday, with Brent crude slipping below $92 a barrel as expectations of higher global supplies outweighed concerns over fresh tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures were down 0.17% at $91.70 a barrel at the last check. The contract had settled 1.28% lower at $91.95 on Wednesday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 3.2% to settle at $83.26 a barrel.

Fed Minutes Signal Further Rate Hikes

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) October meeting showed that almost all Federal Reserve officials believed further interest rate increases would likely be needed to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.

A couple of participants said a rate increase of more than 25 basis points could be considered at the next meeting if incoming inflation data remained unfavourable.

The minutes also showed that some officials viewed market expectations of further monetary tightening in December and next year as broadly aligned with their assessment of the likely interest rate path. Several participants said this alignment reduced the risks of keeping rates unchanged at the October meeting.

The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the 3.75%-4.00% range at its October 2026 meeting, following a 25-basis-point hike in September. The September increase was the first rate hike since 2023.

Anthropic IPO In Focus

Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share, above its earlier expected price range of $70-78.

The pricing sets the stage for the Nasdaq debut of the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude family of AI models, with the listing drawing investor attention amid continued interest in the AI sector.

READ | Anthropic Share Price: Claude Maker Sets $83 Price Ahead Of Nasdaq Debut

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.