The wait for Rockstar Games' latest blockbuster is over, with Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) now available in India for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X And S. Set in the fictional state of Leonida, the game brings players back to Vice City, reimagined in a modern setting. Its storyline revolves around two central characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

For first-time PlayStation 5 buyers, getting started with the game could mean spending a sizeable amount, given Sony's previous revision to console prices.

GTA 6 Pricing And Editions In India

Indian buyers can choose between two versions of Grand Theft Auto VI on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. Rockstar has yet to confirm a PC launch, leaving console players with two purchase options.

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The Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999 and provides access to the complete base game. Customers buying the digital version before Nov. 20, 2026, will also receive the Vintage Vice City Pack and a one-month GTA+ subscription.

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Those who prefer a physical purchase can opt for the Standard Edition, although the retail package contains a game download code instead of a disc.

Priced at Rs 7,499, the Ultimate Edition includes the base game and the additional benefits offered with eligible digital Standard Edition purchases. Buyers also get extra content featuring Jason and Lucia, including more vehicles, weapons, customisation choices and businesses.

PS5 Price And Total Setup Cost

Buying a PlayStation 5 to play GTA 6 in India now involves a sizeable upfront investment. Following Sony's price adjustment earlier this year, the standard disc-based PS5 is listed at Rs 69,990. With the game's Standard Edition priced at Rs 5,999, buyers will need to spend Rs 75,989 just to get the console and the title.

That figure does not account for the rest of the gaming equipment. Players starting without an existing setup may have to budget approximately Rs 15,000 for a monitor and another Rs 10,000 for a gaming chair. An additional DualSense controller, a headset and storage upgrades could add thousands of rupees to the final bill.

There is also a storage requirement to keep in mind. With GTA 6 occupying up to 212GB of space, buyers may need to consider additional storage if they intend to keep several other games installed.

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Where To Buy

Digital Purchase Options: The PS5 version of GTA 6 is listed on the PlayStation Store, with support for PS5 Pro enhancements. Gamers using Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S can buy the digital edition through the Xbox Store.

Console and Hardware Availability: Those looking to purchase a PS5 can compare listings across official Sony outlets, Reliance Digital and Amazon. The final price and availability will depend on the retailer, location and terms offered by individual sellers.

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