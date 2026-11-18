A senior software engineer explained how artificial intelligence cannot replace experienced human programmers, highlighting the limitations of AI in handling complex software failures following Microsoft's recent outage.

In a Reddit post, the engineer said, "I am a senior engineer. I have worked on big projects in multiple US European and Korean companies from scratch before and after AI.

AI is extremely good at writing code, developing applications, tests, docs and pretty much all things. But that's a very low layer in software engineering."

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According to him, the real challenge lies in understanding how different components of a technology ecosystem interact.

He argued that even well-designed systems can encounter complex edge-case bugs that require deep technical knowledge and an understanding of the entire system. AI tools often struggle with such situations because they lack the broader information needed to identify the actual source of a failure, he added

Microsoft Outage Highlights AI's Limitations

Referring to Microsoft's outage, the engineer said, "And AI is pretty bad at it, as it lacks context about complex systems which usually comprises a combination of other complex systems. Like in the case of Microsoft it was DB, infra, app, network entangled together for the whole thing to work. And failure could have been at any of the thousands of checkpoints in the whole system."

He claimed that Microsoft took approximately 15 hours to determine what needed to be rolled back. Even reversing a faulty change, he explained, requires engineers to first identify the specific component responsible for the disruption.

Why Experienced Engineers Still Matter

The engineer emphasised that experienced senior developers build valuable institutional knowledge about the applications and systems. A problem that might take an expert engineer an hour to diagnose could take someone unfamiliar with the system an entire day, even with AI assistance.

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He maintained that AI should be treated as an assistant to software engineers rather than a replacement for them.

Concluding his post, he warned, "Because AI at best should still be an assistant to an engineer not the developer itself. Unfortunately companies will only realise it after the damage has been already done."

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